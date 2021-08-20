Paul Pogba has given new Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho wristbands to be wearing at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund has made his debut for Manchester United against Leeds

Solskjaer who is the handler of Manchester United must make sure that the side compete for titles this term

Jadon Sancho has been given wristbands by Paul Pogba which is branded with 'say no to racism' as the England international has already started his career at in the Premier League with United.

Paul Pogba is a player known for his awesome campaign against racism and his Manchester United teammates have been wearing wristbands for the past 18 months.

Sancho arrived at United this summer in a £72million deal from Borussia Dortmund and made his debut from the substitute’s bench in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Leeds United.

Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United. Photo by Martin Rickett

The Red Devils were so superb in the Premier League encounter with Paul Pogba creating four assists that helped his team record a fine win.

Before his move to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho played for England at the EURO 2020 where he was among the three players who lost penalties in the final.

Pogba's four assist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Paul Pogba has became the first Man United player to register four assists in a single Premier League match.

Pogba was in fine shape during United's first Premier League clash of the 2021/22 season as he helped his side hammer Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford.

Buoyed by the over 70,000 supporters who turned up at the Theatre of Dreams, United made a flying start to the new season to send rivals a clear warning.

However, they had to wait until the half-hour mark to break the deadlock when Pogba set up Bruno Fernandes for the opener.

As things stand presently, Paul Pogba's contract will expire at the end of the ongoing Premier League season and Manchester United would have to sell him or tie him down to new deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Paul Pogba €600,000 which is around N291.3M for them to lure him to France next summer.

