Martin Odegaard is now officially an Arsenal player after completing a successful medical during the week

The 22-year-old struggled to break into Real Madrid's first team under Zinedine Zidane before spending half of last season on loan at the Emirates

The Norwegian was signed for £30million with bonuses worth around £4m for the Premier League club

Martin Odegaard has completed a £30million move from Real Madrid to Arsenal after convincing Mikel Arteta with his performances in loan last season, Facebook, Sky Sports.

After a successful medical, the Gunners officially announced the Norwegian international as their new entrant into the Emirates.

The 22-year-old will not feature in Arsenal's crunch Premier League game at home against their London rivals Chelsea.

martin Odegaard is Arsenal's latest signing after successful loan at the Emirates last season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

This is because players arriving from other European countries require a Government Body Exemption before they can register.

Odegaard made a loan move to the Emirates during the January window and made 20 appearances in all competitions scoring two goals.

Among the goals was the winner against north London rival Tottenham in March as the Norwegian continued to be influential in Arteta's team.

The Norwegian who has been with Madrid since he was 16-year-old will wear the No.8 shirt worn by his fellow Real teammate Dani Ceballos.

Apart from Arsenal, Odegaard has been sent three loan spells with Eredivisie sides Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem before joining La Liga side Real Sociedad.

