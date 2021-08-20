Medikal’s younger sister, Patrah, has showered praises on her sister-in-law, Fella Makafui, and described her as a blessing to their family.

Patrah’s message comes on Fella Makafui’s 26th birthday when she took time off to celebrate her.

She also shared beautiful photos with Fella Makafui in their gigantic living room.

A collage of Fella Makafui and Patrah. Photo credit: @fellamakafui @patrahh.h/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to Patrah, Fella has done and keeps doing so much for her, and that makes her love the brother’s wife so much.

Reaction

Patrah’s post has garnered massive responses, including a response from an obviously emotional Fella Makafui.

She thanked Patrah for her nice remarks about her and promised to love her so much.

fellamakafui: “Thank you soo much sis ,love youu soo much.”

See some other comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kinganita284: "happy birthday sis."

vincentdoct: "You are so beautiful."

_kwamemdd_: "Happy Birthday @fellamakafui."

mrr__mensah: "Happy birthday @fellamakafui."

__chocolate.xx: "Happy birthday."

nyarkoahafia: "Happy birthday to you dr."

Source: Yen