Obofour’s wife has let out what some fans have called a perfect reply to Afia Schwar in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bofowa Ciara, now known as Naa Adukwei I, is seen playing a song and dancing to it.

The song is about how everyone who gossips will suffer badly in the end, as long as God lives.

Fans believe that the song is an innuendo meant to reply Afia Schwar on the various defamatory statements she has made about Bofowa and her husband.

For instance, after being enstooled as chief in Ga Mashie, Afia Schwar rubbished that move and said Obofour does not deserve that position, especially that he does not understand Ga.

Also, in her beef with Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwar called Ayisha a lesbian and said her partner was Bofowa.

Reaction

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

amesonsages57: “Beautiful this is the perfect reply.”

stella.boateng.77920: “Indirect reply paa. Much love and respect Mummy.”

jennyhipsy23: “That’s all.”

dee_beyonce: “Is the song for me.”

empire.touch: “Spoken word.”

missmajorwan: “Dey are bleeding.”

ama_serwaamarfo: “Matured and respectable woman of vigour @bofowaa”

priscabeautypalor: “Afia just liked it with fake account I saw her.”

annie_sings_hope: “Only the song ooo.ohemaa baakop€.”

dor_jn: “Twegu meso by this time funu is bleeding.”

streetkid_bermuda: “The Queen mother replies with songs Herhhh Mummy you be too much.”

bohye_ba_serwaa: “Shade owner fufu funu come and carry your shade go.”

