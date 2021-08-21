- Hassan Ayariga has been discharged from the hospital after contracting Covid

- The APC leader has charged Ghanaians to always wear their masks

- Mr. Ayariga once mocked the president for taking a jab in public

Hassan Ayariga had had his fair share of the coronavirus after being under treatment for three weeks at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Maritime Hospital at Tema.

The leader of the All People's Convention (APC), who contested 2020 elections shared a photograph of himself next to his hospital bed entreating Ghanaians to keep safe and wear a mask.

Hassan Ayariga spent 3 weeks battling Covid after teasing Nana Addo of taking "Malaria vaccine" on live TV (Photo: Hassan Ayariga/Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Hassan Ayariga in June mocked President Akufo-Addo for taking "a malaria jab on live television under the pretext of the real covid jab".

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the maverick politician argued that President Akufo-Addo was in no way going to stand as a guinea pig for the vaccination program.

“ We Africans are dumb, a white man will never give you something first when it is too good before himself. Never! Do you think the same vaccines here are what they are taking there, the president went and they gave him malaria vaccine and you call it Corona Vaccine? That was not corona vaccine, I say I;m sure he took Malaria vaccine”

