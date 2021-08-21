- Former President, John Mahama, says it's time NPP goes into opposition

- The NPP wants to stay in power but Mahama says it will breed corruption

- John Mahama claims "breaking the eight" is the way to accountability

John Dramani Mahama has criticized the intent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay on to power for the next eight years.

This intent of staying on to power is known among Ghana's political elite as "break the eight." But the former president claims that such political motives are for the ruling NPP to "sweep their corrupt practices under the carpet."

"They say break the eight. So we sweep every useless thing we have done under the carpet - this way, we don't account for our eight years - No, accountability must take place. You have been in government for eight years so another government must come and keep you accountable," John Mahama stated.

Mahama's comment follows that of President Nana Addo, he stated that the NPP "cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every eight years."

He goes on to warn that; "the foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again we allow the path of progress to be diverted," he stated.

Some NPP political bigwigs are lacing their boots for what political experts describe as a "knife-edged" election in 2024.

So far, big names including the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and former minister of power, Boakye Agyarko have been listed as the leading candidates to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

