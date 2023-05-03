A 25-year-old lady died suddenly and under strange circumstances in the Ashanti Region in her boyfriend's room

The boy, whose name has not yet been disclosed, is being kept at the Abuakwa police station to assist in the investigation

Reports on the bizarre incident disclose that the lady, Martha Wiafe, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tragedy has struck in a rural town in the Ashanti Region after the daughter of a church elder allegedly died under strange circumstances in her boyfriend's room.

Details of how 25-year-old Martha Wiafe died at Atwima Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality remain murky.

According to a report attributed to MyNewsGH, young Martha died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, but the sad news was kept from relations until Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Martha Wiafe (L) and a creative image of a man in handcuffs. Source: Facebook/@mynewsghlive, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Police pick up Martha Wiafe's boyfriend

Martha's dad, Elder Isaac Wiafe, said the sudden death of his daughter has devasted the family, especially since she didn't complain of any ill health.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I was told she died somewhere, so I asked them to verify if it was true or not, and they came with the sad news,"

Police have, meanwhile, picked up Martha's boyfriend, whose name has not yet been disclosed, and are keeping him at the Abuakwa police to assist with the investigation into Martha's strange death.

Akufo-Addo must help us get justice - Marha's mom speaks

Martha's mother has been wailing over the sudden death of her daughter.

In a video shot by Silver TV, Martha's mom can be heard appealing to President Nana Akufo-Addo to help her and the family to bring the boyfriend to justice.

“I want the young man killed too, I can’t bear this, and my daughter is to bury me, why should she die now? This is unacceptable” she cried out in Twi.

Madwoa’s boyfriend discloses reason for shooting her multiple times

In a separate story that also happened in the Ashanti Region, YEN.com.gh reported that it was a humbling moment for Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when he appeared in court to answer questions about the shooting incident involving him and his now deceased girlfriend.

The inspector told the Asokore Mampong District Court that he shot the lady because she owed him GH¢5,000.

Ahmed Twumasi shot Victoria Dapaah, aka Madwoa, five times on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh