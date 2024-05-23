The Movement for Change believes Hopeson Adorye's arrest is a diversion tactic from ongoing corruption scandals.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, told YEN.com.gh his outfit would not be intimidated

He was arrested following his claim that he was part of a voter intimidation plot during the 2016 elections

The Movement for Change has slammed Hopeson Adorye's arrest as a mere diversion tactic from ongoing corruption scandals.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, cited the ongoing controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, SSNIT, and the GRA-SML scandal.

"This is certainly an attempt by the administration from the scandals galore that we have been witnessing with this SSNIT sale of national assets to individuals within the party to ministers, with this brazen conflict of interest and also the SML scandal... which has seen the country lose millions of cedis without any significant work done.”

Adorye was arrested following his claim that he was part of a voter intimidation plot during the 2016 elections.

He claimed the NPP tasked him to detonate explosives in the Volta Region.

Adorye was charged with publishing false news and granted GH¢20,000 bail after a court hearing on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Nobi also reiterated concerns that the arrest was an act of political intimidation but stressed that his political outfit would remain resolute.

"We will not be cowed into silence, and every single ethical man will be adopted to ensure that they do not succeed.”

Some supporters of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change earlier stormed the Ministries Police Station on May 22, 2024, to demand the release of Adorye.

SSNIT explains why it is selling hotel stakes to Bryan Acheampong

YEN.com.gh reported that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has defended the move to sell a 60% stake in its hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Minister for Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.

SSNIT's response follows a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice on the conflict of interest in the deal.

Ablakwa contends that selling SSNIT’s shares violates procurement procedures and wants the commission to stop the sale.

Ablakwa further asserted that Acheampong, who owns Rock City Hotel Limited, has breached the Constitution by holding a professional position without permission. This violates Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

