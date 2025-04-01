Sketch's net worth: How much is the YouTuber worth? Uncover his net worth

Elijah Peter Best, also known as Sketch, has carved up a lucrative career as a YouTuber and gamer. Having amassed a sizeable following with his gaming content, his financial success has undoubtedly come under scrutiny. Sketch's net worth is estimated to be in the multimillion range, with his biggest source of income being digital content creation.

Sketch poses for a photo in a pale grey suit (L). Sketch smiles for a selfie in a room (R). Photo: @elijahbest on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Sketch is a Massachusetts-based American YouTuber who predominantly creates Roblox -related videos .

who predominantly creates . He began creating Roblox videos for YouTube on 4 September 2016 . His extensive social media presence across multiple platforms enhances his brand and income potential.

videos for YouTube on . His extensive social media presence across multiple platforms enhances his brand and income potential. Sketch’s net worth is alleged to be $3.02 million . His main sources of income are YouTube ads, viewership, and fan funding.

. His main sources of income are YouTube ads, viewership, and fan funding. He was the fifth Roblox gamer to join the collaboration channel The Pals, which was originally an animation channel started by SubZeroExtabyte.

Sketch’s profile summary

Full name Elijah Peter Best Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 1998 Age 26 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Rochester, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings Ethan Best Profession YouTuber, gamer Net worth $3.02 million YouTube Sketch, Sub & Fletch

What is Sketch's net worth in 2025?

According to Sportskeeda, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $3.02 million. He primarily earns his income through his YouTube career. Here are more details about his career and earnings:

Sketch’s rise in Roblox content creation

Sketch started his YouTube channel on 4 September 2016. He rapidly centred his content on Roblox gameplay, which was a successful niche. His content is mostly focused on Roblox role-playing, minigames, tycoons, obbies, and other Roblox experiences. Sketch remains family-friendly, avoiding adult content and language.

Top-5 facts about Sketch. Photo: @elijahbest on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He quickly got traction, amassing a large audience with his interesting and amusing Roblox videos. The content creator was integral to the collaborative gaming channel, The Pals, which helped him gain popularity.

As of this writing, Elijah's YouTube channel has 5.26 million subscribers and 2,079 videos. The channel has received more than 2.3 billion views. Sketch makes money from YouTube through a variety of channels, including YouTube Ad revenue, fan funding, and viewership.

Sketch's YouTube earnings

Sketch's YouTube channel generates an alleged income of between $2,100 to $34,000 per month or $25,200 to $408,000 per year in revenue, mostly from adverts, viewership, and fan funding. This estimate, however, fluctuates throughout time due to a variety of factors.

FAQs

Who is Sketch? He is an American YouTuber and gamer widely recognised for his Roblox role-playing and gaming videos. What is the Sketch's real name? His real name is Elijah Peter Best. How old is Sketch? He is 26 years old as of March 2025. Sketch was born on 29 April 1998. How much does Sketch make a month? Sketch allegedly earns between $2100 and $34000 monthly. How does Sketch make his money? He earns most of his income from his YouTube channel through AdSense, brand collaborations, and viewer engagement. Who is Elijah Peter Best's brother? His twin brother is Ethan Best, an American YouTuber and social media personality. How tall is Sketch? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Sketch's net worth has grown due to his large subscriber base, steady viewership, and brand collaborations. He has built a thriving online career with his entertaining Roblox content on YouTube. His ability to stick to a family-friendly approach, along with constant content creation, has enabled him to build a large and loyal audience, resulting in substantial financial success.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring YouTuber Danny Go's net worth. Danny Go is a famous YouTuber and musician from the United States. He is most known for presenting the live-action educational children's show Danny Go!

Daniel Coleman started his professional career at Lowe's Companies, Inc., where he worked for almost 13 years. During his tenure, he ascended to the position of Senior Creative Producer, honing his talents in video production and social media streaming. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh