Sketch's net worth: How much is the YouTuber worth? Uncover his net worth
Elijah Peter Best, also known as Sketch, has carved up a lucrative career as a YouTuber and gamer. Having amassed a sizeable following with his gaming content, his financial success has undoubtedly come under scrutiny. Sketch's net worth is estimated to be in the multimillion range, with his biggest source of income being digital content creation.
Key takeaways
- Sketch is a Massachusetts-based American YouTuber who predominantly creates Roblox-related videos.
- He began creating Roblox videos for YouTube on 4 September 2016. His extensive social media presence across multiple platforms enhances his brand and income potential.
- Sketch’s net worth is alleged to be $3.02 million. His main sources of income are YouTube ads, viewership, and fan funding.
- He was the fifth Roblox gamer to join the collaboration channel The Pals, which was originally an animation channel started by SubZeroExtabyte.
Sketch’s profile summary
|Full name
|Elijah Peter Best
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29 April 1998
|Age
|26 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Rochester, Massachusetts, United States
|Current residence
|Massachusetts, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′7″
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Siblings
|Ethan Best
|Profession
|YouTuber, gamer
|Net worth
|$3.02 million
|YouTube
|Sketch, Sub & Fletch
What is Sketch's net worth in 2025?
According to Sportskeeda, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $3.02 million. He primarily earns his income through his YouTube career. Here are more details about his career and earnings:
Sketch’s rise in Roblox content creation
Sketch started his YouTube channel on 4 September 2016. He rapidly centred his content on Roblox gameplay, which was a successful niche. His content is mostly focused on Roblox role-playing, minigames, tycoons, obbies, and other Roblox experiences. Sketch remains family-friendly, avoiding adult content and language.
He quickly got traction, amassing a large audience with his interesting and amusing Roblox videos. The content creator was integral to the collaborative gaming channel, The Pals, which helped him gain popularity.
As of this writing, Elijah's YouTube channel has 5.26 million subscribers and 2,079 videos. The channel has received more than 2.3 billion views. Sketch makes money from YouTube through a variety of channels, including YouTube Ad revenue, fan funding, and viewership.
Sketch's YouTube earnings
Sketch's YouTube channel generates an alleged income of between $2,100 to $34,000 per month or $25,200 to $408,000 per year in revenue, mostly from adverts, viewership, and fan funding. This estimate, however, fluctuates throughout time due to a variety of factors.
FAQs
- Who is Sketch? He is an American YouTuber and gamer widely recognised for his Roblox role-playing and gaming videos.
- What is the Sketch's real name? His real name is Elijah Peter Best.
- How old is Sketch? He is 26 years old as of March 2025. Sketch was born on 29 April 1998.
- How much does Sketch make a month? Sketch allegedly earns between $2100 and $34000 monthly.
- How does Sketch make his money? He earns most of his income from his YouTube channel through AdSense, brand collaborations, and viewer engagement.
- Who is Elijah Peter Best's brother? His twin brother is Ethan Best, an American YouTuber and social media personality.
- How tall is Sketch? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
Sketch's net worth has grown due to his large subscriber base, steady viewership, and brand collaborations. He has built a thriving online career with his entertaining Roblox content on YouTube. His ability to stick to a family-friendly approach, along with constant content creation, has enabled him to build a large and loyal audience, resulting in substantial financial success.
