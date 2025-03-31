Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has donated to Rahman Islamic School in Accra

The English Premier League star supported the school ahead of the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday

Kudus returned to England after scoring for the Black Stars during the international break against Madagascar

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made a generous donation to the Rahman Islamic School to celebrate the 2025 Eid-Ul-Fitr, an event that climaxes the holy month of Ramadan.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder put smiles on the faces of the students as they prepared for the celebrations on Monday in Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus donates food items and cash to Islamic school ahead of eid celebration. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

Kudus, who returned to England last week after the international break, donated several items through his team including an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a video shared on social media, the team donated food staples like rice, spaghetti, and cooking oil. He also provided Beverages such as soft drinks and bottled water, as well as toiletries.

Kudus, known for his exploits on the pitch, is also recognised for his contribution to society and this is one of many activities the Ghana star has been involved in.

The 24-year-old and his West Ham teammates are preparing for the final stretch in the English Premier League ahead of Tuesday's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Al-Nassr target has netted three goals and delivered an assist in 24 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League this season. Kudus is on the radar of several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Ajax midfielder scored for the Black Stars during the international break as Ghana wrapped up a successful break with six points.

Kudus privileged to play for Ghana

During a recent interview with NBC Sports, Mohammed Kudus shared the pride he feels anytime he wears the Black Stars jersey.

Mohammed Kudus scores for Ghana in big win against Madagascar. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

The West Ham star is hoping to lead Ghana back to the World Cup.

He told NBC Sports:

"It’s a huge privilege to represent our country of [nearly] 40 million people as one of the players for the Black Stars. It means so much to me. Growing up, I watched most of the legends playing for the team and they served as motivation for me.

"Now, I’m in that position, so I see it as a responsibility to do things right, set an example, and be a good role model for the kids looking up to me. I want to show them that it’s possible to achieve even greater things and do better than what I’m doing right now."

Kudus ends Black Stars goal drought

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has netted his first goal in over a year for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder finished a Jordan Ayew pass as the Black Stars took a commanding lead against the Bareas.

Kudus added Ghana's third after a brace of headers from Arsenal star Thomas Partey at either side of the half.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh