Perfect Match Xtra season one Grace Maabena Tawiah was honoured at the maiden edition of the Creative Paragon conference

Reality TV star looked fabulous in a stylish ready-to-wear outfit and heavy makeup at the star-studded event

Some social media users have congratulated the industrious woman stealing the spotlight on the red carpet

Grace Maabena Tawiah, the winner of Perfect Match Xtra season one, was recently honored at the distinguished 2024 Creative Paragon conference.

This dazzling event celebrated her remarkable achievement as she clinched the prestigious Creative Paragon of the Year award, triumphing over a host of other talented influencers.

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace wins an award at the Creative Paragon Conference. Photo credit: @biggracet.

Source: Instagram

The organizers of the awards highlighted that Reality TV star Grace received this honor due to her relentless passion and dedication to inspiring others.

Through her influential presence and commitment to uplifting the youth, she has emerged as a role model, creating numerous employment opportunities through her flourishing businesses.

As a beauty entrepreneur and the proud owner of an upscale beauty salon, Grace shared a captivating reel that took her fans behind the scenes, showcasing her glamorous makeup session before gracing the red carpet. With elegance and poise, she made quite an impression as she modelled in a stylish outfit at the event.

PMX Grace wins an award

Some social media users have congratulated Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace for receiving the prestigious award. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gracinators_

"A true queen getting the recognition she deserves! Your talent, hard work, and passion continue to set you apart. This is just the beginning of even bigger wins! Congratulations, Queen keep making history!🤌🏿❤️."

sarpomaah76

"It only gets bigger from here❤️."

blessing_gady

"Congratulations my Queen 👏👏👏well deserved 👏 it only gets better from here🙌."

reymonjo_

"Diamond, keep shining ❤️."

maameyaapokuah2

"Congratulations beautiful 😍😍😍😍."

gracinators_

"You're whoever you think you are!!!😩🤌🏿❤️."

Janet Abdulai stated:

"Beautiful my forever queen 🎊🎉🍾🤝."

The video of Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace's makeup session is below:

PMX winner Grace rocks an African print dress

In a beautiful display of cultural pride, TV3 presenter Grace dazzled in a vibrant African print gown for her Independence Day photoshoot.

The spaghetti strap, mermaid-inspired silhouette accentuated her figure beautifully, while she elegantly collaborated with several winners of Ghana's Most Beautiful for a mesmerizing video shoot.

Exuding goddess-like charm, she sported an exquisite Egyptian-inspired hairstyle that framed her face flawlessly, complemented by makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

To complete her breathtaking ensemble, Grace adorned herself with striking, handmade basket-shaped earrings that cascaded elegantly to her shoulder, adding a touch of artistic flair to her captivating look.

The video of Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace's outfit is below:

PMX winner Grace opens a salon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the season 1 winner of Perfect Match Xtra Grace, who opened an opulent beauty salon and spa.

Reality TV star Grace never let her fans down with her custom-made kente outfit and immaculate makeup.

Social media users have praised the reality TV star for putting in a lot of effort to fulfil her goals.

Source: YEN.com.gh