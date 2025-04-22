Young Ghanaian Man Shows Love to Daddy Lumba, Sprays Bundles of Cash on Highlife Legend
- A Ghanaian man climbed on stage to show love to Highlife legend Daddy Lumba during an Easter concert in Koforidua
- The excited fan sprayed hundreds of GH¢20 notes on the singer, stunning the crowd with his gesture
- Daddy Lumba's support staff rushed to collect the scattered cash as the performance continued
A Ghanaian man has shown love to Ghanaian Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.
Daddy Lumba, who was at a concert in Koforidua as part of the Easter festivities, delivered a masterful performance.
Awed by the legend’s riveting stage presence, a staunch fan mounted the stage to express his deep appreciation for his musical idol.
In a video circulating on social media, the young man, whose name has yet to be identified, was captured spraying hundreds of GH¢20 notes on the Ghanaian Highlife icon.
It is unclear who the young man is; however, he appeared well-off as he doled out over two bundles of GH¢20 notes on his idol.
While he was spraying the cash, Daddy Lumba’s support staff stormed the stage to collect the cedi notes scattered across the floor.
Daddy Lumba’s Rise to Stardom
Daddy Lumba is a renowned singer and songwriter with approximately 34 albums to his name.
He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time, with a career spanning over 36 years.
His music career began at the age of 16 when he led the Juaben Senior High School choir during the 1983 to 1984 academic year.
He later formed the group Lumba Brothers with his friends Yaw, Kwabena, and his then-girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese.
After school, Daddy Lumba, who was initially a gospel musician, relocated to Germany with Theresa’s help to seek greener pastures.
While in Germany, he met Nana Acheampong, who introduced him to Highlife music.
The duo later formed a group, also called the Lumba Brothers, sharing the same name as his first group at Juaben SHS.
In 1989, the re-established Lumba Brothers released their first album, Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu.
Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong eventually went their separate ways after a fallout.
In 1999, after launching his solo career, Daddy Lumba won three major awards at the Ghana Music Awards: Best Album, Artist of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.
In 2001, he again swept the same categories—Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.
Since his debut in 1989, he has won numerous accolades both locally and internationally, cementing his legendary status in Ghanaian Highlife music.
