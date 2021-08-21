Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a proud mum of four grown up kids and she recently took to social media to flaunt them

In a post on her Instagram page, the veteran actress posed with her daughters and sons, all ready to attend Debola Williams' Lagos wedding

Jalade revealed in the caption that her husband was inevitably absent but charged 'photoshoppers' to get to work

Popular Nigerian movie star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her four lovely kids were part of the guests who attended the star-studded wedding of socialite, Debola Williams and the daughter of ex-Ogun state governor, Kehinde Daniels.

The mum of four in a recent post on Instagram flaunted her beautiful family even though her husband was inevitably absent.

Omotola Jalade and her beautiful children Photo credit: @realomosexy

Source: UGC

In the series of photos, the actress posed with her two daughters and two sons, and the beautiful smiles on their faces brightened up the photos.

Taking to the caption, the movie star wrote:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Wishing you a Happy Sunday from the Clan. Missing Capt Ekeinde here as man’s out of town on a Mission. Internet photo shoppers, oya."

See the post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

Toyin_abraham:

"My role model."

Oscarinthecity:

"Gosh they all have ur face sis. Omo 4-captain 0"

Kemikingsmakeup:

"Beautiful Blessing."

Juliepinnick:

"This is the most beautiful post."

Thesurprisefactoryy:

"You can pass as their oldest sister! So so beautiful."

Grandmas_secret_herbs:

"Oh my ovaries."

kaylahoniwo:

"Omg! just look at my babies and their mama. Gosh!"

Ericanlewedim:

"Aww so beautiful"

Enylegacy:

"Da*mn!!! I'm green with envy, this is true wealth in one picture. All I see is the best God given investment. You are indeed blessed!!!"

Ashmusy:

"So beautiful."

Omotola and hubby mark 25th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her dearly beloved husband, Captain Ekeinde, celebrated 25 years of being married to each other in March 2021.

Omotola took to her verified page on Instagram with a special post dedicated to celebrating her union.

In her caption, the Nollywood actress simply noted that they are 25 years stronger into their marriage.

Source: Yen