Ayisha Modi is unhappy with some people from Stonebwoy's camp including his former bodyguard Alahye Bobo

She shared a clip in which the bodyguard was captured describing Ayisha Modi with unprintable words threatening to assault her

Ayisha Modi referenced the video as she recounted her sacrifices for Stonebwoy and the need for him to intervene

A banter between Ayisha Modi and some of Stonebwoy's hardcore loyalists including Alahye Bobo, his former bodyguard has erupted on social media.

Ayisha Modi appeals to Stonebwoy as her banter with his former bodyguard Alahye Bobo intensifies. Photo source: AyishaModi, AlahyeBhimnative, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

It's unclear what ignited the banter between Ayisha Modi and the BhimNation fans.

The music executive and philanthropist referenced her support for King Paluta in the ongoing TGMA Artiste of the Year race as she shared her frustrations with Stonebwoy.

She argued that she had sacrificed too much to Stonebwoy's Bhimnation brand for his fans, especially Alahye Bobo, the musician's former bodyguard to target her.

In several videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Alahye Bobo described Ayisha Modi with unprintable words and threatened to assault her if he were in Ghana.

"Dear Stonebwoy please kindly tell your fans my page is not yours, I am not on anybody’s payroll for them to tell me which Artist to support in Ghana or not. Kwame please with all due respect call ur dogs to order before things get out of hands."

Stonebwoy and Alahye's banter intensifies

Ayisha Modi who used to be a key figure behind Stonebwoy fell out with the Jejereje hitmaker about three years ago.

During her time in the Bhimnation, Ayisha Modi claimed to have sponsored Stonebwoy and and even extended her philanthropic gesture to some of his fans.

In a recent post, she shared an interaction with Alayhe Bobo in which the latter was soliciting support.

Alahye did not deny seeking help from Ayisha. However, in a recent video amidst their feud, he claimed that he had regretted going to Ayisha Modi for help and established that would not save her from his wrath.

As their feud lingers, Ayisha Modi has given Stonebwoy an ultimatum. She said,

"After 3 days if u fools kept misbehaving on Facebook I will pull STONEBWOY to the table myself. I swear down. Ghana will turn upside down."

Stonebwoy's former bodyguard jabs Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alahye Bobo had been spotted in a video performing one of his songs after rumours that he had started making music emerged.

He shared the freestyle throwing snide remarks at Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy's fiercest rival for nearly two decades.

In the freestyle, Alahye Bobo mocked Shatta Wale and expressed his readiness to face him.

Source: YEN.com.gh