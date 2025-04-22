Grace Nortey was honoured with a citation as part of the maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) on Thursday, April 17, 2025

A documentary which included a recent interview with the veteran actress was also aired at a movie night event held by the Ashanti Regional Minister

The video of Grace Nortey garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey received a big honour as part of the ongoing maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The actress was among numerous notable actors like Naana Hayford, George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, Grace Omaboe, and Kwaku Twumasi, who received many citations from the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, for their immense contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian film industry over the last few decades.

At a movie night organised as part of the ongoing Ashanti Festival, a documentary, which included an interview session with Grace Nortey before she was handed her citation at her residence in Accra, was aired.

In the video, fellow veteran actress Edinam Atatsi was present to welcome the interviewers and speak on Grace Nortey's behalf during the meeting inside the residence.

The actress, who has been a prominent figure in the movie industry for over five decades and starred in popular Ghanaian movies, has been inactive in recent years due to some health challenges she developed over the years.

Grace Nortey has developed problems with her physical health and eyesight, which have made it difficult for her to participate in highly scripted or physically demanding acting roles due to restrictions on her mobility and the challenges of reading long scripts before movie productions.

Her recent sighting marked her first public sighting in recent years. Grace Nortey recently marked her 88th birthday on February 1, 2025, and received a flood of admiration from many Ghanaians who watched her numerous movies on social media.

Reactions to Grace Nortey being honoured

Alice commented:

"Miss Grace Nortey, I used to enjoy her movies as a child. Life, we will all pass through the stages. She has been blessed with a long life. Miss her movies."

honeybabe said:

"This woman and the late Macjordan Amartey always fighting in movies, esh3 wo sisi, esh3 wo tia tia, aww the good old days."

Esther Fausia wrote:

"Awwnn 🥰 this woman is indeed blessed woow."

Mami K commented:

"Mama Grace, may the good lord continue to give you good health 🙏."

