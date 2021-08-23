A kind woman built a 4-bedroom house for orphans using waste plastic bottles sourced from hotels, schools and conference locations in Mombasa, Kenya

The lady with a disability named Nafisa Khanbhai said the building which was started in 2015 took 7 years to complete

The orphanage home which houses about 38 orphans has a living room area, kitchen, 2 bathrooms and a study area

A kind-hearted woman has built a 4-bedroom house with 50,000 waste plastic bottles to care for orphans.

Kenyans reports that the lady, Nafisa Khanbhai, who is physically challenged started the construction of the building in 2015 and finally completed it after 7 years.

The kind lady built the house for orphans Photo Credit: Nafisa Khanbhai

Source: UGC

The lady who was born disabled runs the Restoration Children Home located near the Mazeras-Kaloleni road in Rabai, Kilifi County, Kenya.

The house is home to 38 orphans

Standard Media reports that the structure is home to 38 orphans with the youngest of them aged 2 and the oldest 18.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh gathered that the plastic-bottled house has a living room area, a kitchen, 2 bathrooms, study area, and so forth.

The lady who started her charitable deeds at the age of 19 said before constructing the house for the kids, she met them in a pitiable state back in 2015.

“When we visited the orphanage in 2015, the children were living in a sorry state, the house was built with clay and makuti and the boys were sleeping in the kitchen. We saw it wasn’t the right way to live especially for orphans.”

Nigerian man builds house with 14,800 plastic bottles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had built a house with 14,800 plastic bottles.

YEN.com.gh gathers that the engineer said the house was built by his organisation to encourage recycling of waste materials, create jobs and ensure a safer environment in Nigeria.

Explaining the process of building the house, Ahmed said workers filled the plastic bottles with sand and linked them at the neck by an intricate network of strings.

He said the building is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that it is cheaper to build because the building materials are available on the streets and in trash dump centres.

Source: Yen