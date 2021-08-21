28-years-old architect in Police grips for allegedly killing 3 boys

A 28-year-old architect, identified as Richard Appiah is in police grips for allegedly killing three boys.

He was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.

Richard who is also a surveyor is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.

The body of one of the victims was cut into pieces and some of the parts were allegedly kept in a double door fridge found in one of the rooms in the house where Appiah lived.

Appiah was arrested by some relations of one of the victims aged 12 and other members of the community.

A relative of one of the victims is said to have reported to the Sunyani police about his missing son on August 20, 2021, at about 10:10 pm.

He told the police that Appiah had come for his 12-year-old son at about 5:30 pm but the young boy could not be traced.

About an hour and a half later, some relatives of the suspect returned to the police station with Appiah on suspicion of knowing the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy

More soon...

Source: Yen