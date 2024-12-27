Afua Asantewaa held an after-party where she advised fans about the power of social media

The party came after she completed her second attempt at the GWR longest singing marathon

Many people shared their views on the advice she gave them, while others congratulated her

Guinness World Record chaser, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum held an all-white party after completing her second record-breaking attempt for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa advises fans

During the after-party ceremony at the Heros Park Annex in Kumasi, Afua Asantewaa shared a few words with her fans.

She spoke about the power of social media and how it had impacted her since she came out to express her interest in wanting to break the record on her second attempt.

In her message, the media personality noted that social media had both positive and negative impacts, adding that if one wanted to live an impactful life, one would have to live beyond that presence.

"Social media has come to help us: positively and negatively. But if you want to live an impactfull life, live beyond social media, and live beyond hearsay. Just go for your dreams," she said.

Speaking about negative comments she had received recently, Mrs Aduonum noted that whenever she encountered such comments, she would go on her knees and pray to God.

"When your conscience and the God you serve guides you to go there, do this, that is what you have to abide by."

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's advice

Many people shared their opinions on Afua Asantewaa's advice and the all-white party she hosted to mark the end of her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@kwabenagorman said:

"Same social media you’ve been using to gain attention for your failed attempts or? 😂"

@kobby2344153 said:

"She sana wear white? Ei😂😂😂."

@Richidcarlos said:

"She go talk truth."

Video of Afua Asantewaa dozing off trends

YEN.com.gh reported that GWR record-chaser Afua Asantewaa embarked on a second attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon.

She showed signs of fatigue when a video of her dozing off behind the microphone and struggling to sing Samini's My Own surfaced online.

Ghanaians were unhappy about the video of Afua Asantewaa's efforts and advised her about her attempts to set new records in the comments.

