Ghanaian Lady Weeps Over Hardship, Begs God To Change Her Fortunes In Video
- A touching video of a Ghanaian lady in tears as she opened up about her struggles has got people taking
- The lady lamented that life had not been easy for some time now and appealed to God to change her fortunes
- Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have urged the young lady not to give up hope
A young Ghanaian lady got many people feeling emotional after she took to social media to shed tears over her present reality and life struggles.
This comes after she posted a video of herself weeping as she talked about the challenges she was experiencing.
First, she reminisced about her childhood and confessed that life as a senior high school student came with challenges.
After senior high school, the young lady, in a desire to keep going, opted to learn a trade; however, things have been tough for her, as she seems to be making little progress in her chosen field.
With tears running down her cheeks, the lady wondered why she was struggling and pleaded with God to improve her fortunes.
"Why I am struggling this way, God please have mercy on me. I was not born way."
The video, which mirrors the plight of some Ghanaians, had received over 2,000 likes and 180 comments at the time of writing this report.
Ghanaians comfort the young woman
Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the lady on her situation.
Y’all Meet Klein indicated:
"It shall be well hold on to your faith."
amaadepa745 wrote:
"Let's take heart, ok, dear? My mother died in 2013. From 2013 to now, I have gone through a lot."
user9470986878537 added:
"Oh sister why? Don't worry ok, Please, everything will be fine, ok."
ericfynn reacted::
"Don't cry. It shall be well."
Man denies existence of hardship in Ghana
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man got tongues wagging over his comment on the economic situation in Ghana.
In an interview, the man explained that claims by people that the people in the country were faced with hardship were unfounded.
He said that there were jobs abound in the country; however, those unwilling to work hard were the ones who often complain.
