A touching video of a Ghanaian lady in tears as she opened up about her struggles has got people taking

The lady lamented that life had not been easy for some time now and appealed to God to change her fortunes

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have urged the young lady not to give up hope

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady got many people feeling emotional after she took to social media to shed tears over her present reality and life struggles.

This comes after she posted a video of herself weeping as she talked about the challenges she was experiencing.

Ghanaian lady cries in video as she opens up about her struggles. Photo credit: @hajadahimon/TikTok

Source: TikTok

First, she reminisced about her childhood and confessed that life as a senior high school student came with challenges.

After senior high school, the young lady, in a desire to keep going, opted to learn a trade; however, things have been tough for her, as she seems to be making little progress in her chosen field.

With tears running down her cheeks, the lady wondered why she was struggling and pleaded with God to improve her fortunes.

"Why I am struggling this way, God please have mercy on me. I was not born way."

The video, which mirrors the plight of some Ghanaians, had received over 2,000 likes and 180 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young woman

Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the lady on her situation.

Y’all Meet Klein indicated:

"It shall be well hold on to your faith."

amaadepa745 wrote:

"Let's take heart, ok, dear? My mother died in 2013. From 2013 to now, I have gone through a lot."

user9470986878537 added:

"Oh sister why? Don't worry ok, Please, everything will be fine, ok."

ericfynn reacted::

"Don't cry. It shall be well."

Man denies existence of hardship in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man got tongues wagging over his comment on the economic situation in Ghana.

In an interview, the man explained that claims by people that the people in the country were faced with hardship were unfounded.

He said that there were jobs abound in the country; however, those unwilling to work hard were the ones who often complain.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh