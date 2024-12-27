Shatta Wale, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), expressed excitement as he anticipated Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert

The musician, in one of the posts, wrote lyrics from one of his motivational songs and expressed how long he had been waiting for the moment

Shatta Wale, who has been a huge fan of Vybz Kartel since the beginning of his career, joins a host of legendary dancehall artiste set to perform at the concert

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed excitement on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert.

In a series of posts, Shatta Wale shared his anticipation for the event and even posted lyrics from one of his own motivational songs.

Shatta Wale, a long-time fan of Kartel, will perform alongside a lineup of legendary artistes at the concert. The lineup will feature international acts like Skillibeng, Busta Rhymes, Popcaan, and Spice. Shatta Wale is the only Ghanaian artist on the bill.

Why Vybz Kartel was jailed

The concert comes after Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was released from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston on July 31, 2024. This followed a ruling by the Jamaican Court of Appeal that he would not be retried for the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Vybz Kartel, along with three co-accused, was convicted in 2014 for the murder. However, the Privy Council in the UK overturned their convictions in March 2024, citing juror misconduct. The case was then sent back to the Jamaican Court of Appeal, which decided against a retrial.

Ghanaians praise Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

UTDpatrick_ said:

"When I told my friends that Shatta and Vybz will perform on the same stage one day, they said it was impossible. 31st they will know."

kobby2344153 commented:

"You’ve been when it comes to studying Vybz Kartel. From the hand signs to the fan base, voice switch on beats, giving fans a variety of songs (versatility) and even having similar names for your concert, this Freedom Wave and Freedom Street. Congrats. Go and smash it ..bomboclaat."

Gasconi_corrupt commented:

"That’s why you always tell the movement that they should be patient their time will come🫶🏽."

doctoroliverx reacted:

"A day is coming Papa that is more and bigger than this in Jesus name 🙏 God hasn't done nothing yet, this is just the beginning. He who started with you will surely see through to the end."

efo_fafali1 said:

"BhimNation is happy for you. Go make Ghana proud!!!🫡"

Shatta Wale gives kids money

Shatta Wale recently also proved that he had the streets at heart, as he claims in his songs. In a video, he gave some kids money.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had spotted the needy children while in traffic and decided to share the cash with them, putting a smile on their faces.

The act was praised by social media users who expressed their admiration for Wale.

