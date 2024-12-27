Rapper Medikal has apologised to Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata for not showing up to his Made in Taadi concert in Tarkoradi

Apologising to Kofi Kinaata at his headline concert, Beyond Control, Medikal explained and pleaded with the rapper to follow him back

Medikal's apology got many people talking about the relationship between the two rappers in the comment section

Rapper Medikal announced that Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata unfollowed him on social media over the latter's Made in Taadi concert in Tarkoradi.

Medikal apologises to Kofi Kinaata

Medikal seized the opportunity during his Beyond Kontrol Concert to publicly apologise to Kofi Kinaata on stage after becoming increasingly aware that he had wronged his industry mate.

Sharing details on stage, Medikal noted that he failed to attend Kofi Kinaata's concert because there was a lot going on in his life, and he, unfortunately, forgot to attend the show.

"I no fit go because something dey wey man forget small," Medikal said in Pidgin.

The Habibi crooner explained that his fellow rapper was in his feelings and ended up unfollowing him on social media.

"But e be like my brother dey in his feelings small. As I no fit go, I see say he unfollow me. But you see Kofi Kinaata be somebody wey I dey love."

In his public apology, Medikal pleaded with fans to share the video and prayed that Kofi Kinaata would stumble upon it quickly enough on social media.

He further stated that his not showing up at the Made in Taadi concert was not international and conveyed his heartfelt apologies.

Medikal noted that in 2025, he would make it a point to show up and even make it greater than it was in 2024.

Reactions to Medikal's apology to Kofi Kinaata

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

kissi_huncho said:

"Medikal’s public apology to Kofi Kinaata on stage shows great maturity and respect. It’s not easy to own up to a mistake, especially in such a public way. This gesture not only strengthens their bond but also sets an example of humility and accountability. Truly commendable!"

knightdaniel_rytheous said:

"Medikal be real gee, and Kofi Kinaata is one of the realest artists who respects himself so much."

zak_awu said:

"Simple. It is all about love. MDk I respect you for that."

tm_minded said:

"You know everyone is against MDK because of Shatta lol. I remember Medikal apologised on snap so why Kofi go unfollow him."

eaadusei said:

"Woooowww👏👏👏👏👏. Kofi we beg do the needful 😂😂."

phillymaame said:

"But wasn’t Medikal at the club with his boo on the day of the concert? Should have apologised b4 KK’s concert. This apology is not professional and he’s trying to make KK look bad because KK or his team unfollowed him.😒."

Security personnel throw a fan into the crowd

YEN.com.gh reported that a die-hard fan of rapper Medikal got many people concerned about his well-being after an incident at a concert where the rapper performed.

During Medikal's performance, the diehard fan, keen on intereacting with the rapper, grabbed the musician's feet. Unfortunately for the fan, two designated security personnel intervened and threw him back into the crowd, causing a scene.

The viral video got many social media users concerned about his well-being, while others blasted the security men in the comments.

