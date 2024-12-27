Award-winning Ghanaian musician Medikal has proved that he is one of the wealthiest rappers in Ghana

The founder of the Beyond Kontrol Concert has gone viral after driving an expensive supercar to the event

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's new car after bloggers shared the videos on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, showcased his latest car at his sold-out Beyond Kontrol concert at Ghud Park on December 26, 2024.

The award-winning rapper was seen sitting inside his white 2015 BMW i8, which costs over $42,000 and approximately GH¢ 660,000.

Ghanaian musician Medikal drives GH¢660,000 BMW i8 car at his concert. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Island Frimpong's dad Medikal looked dapper in an all-black ensemble and expensive black boots to complete his look at the most-talked-about event of the year.

The style influencer impressed his followers and music lovers with his signature haircut, making him stand out among other performers.

Ghanaian musician Medikal flaunts his new car

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's new car

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

snrsolution_original_gh stated:

"Someone just buy ei car and you dey there say ebi settings eei Ghana ne jealousy 😮."

amakye.boateng stated:

"He take something Anaa🤣."

iam_alphafx stated:

"All this to sit in Abu Trica's car .. anamu."

Toppa top stated:

"Omo the settings ebi we all dey do oo 🤣🤣🤣."

_eiiroger stated:

"He go top a top la 😂😂😂."

steveyoung_24 stated:

"Settings mu pro max 😂😂😂😂😂."

meli.ssaann9110 stated:

"Apuuuuuu 😂😂 somebody en car Wei 😂😂."

luxi.ial08 stated:

"Ahhh, no be Abu Trica ein car dat?😂."

third_sniper stated:

"@amgmedikal Chairman, stop borrowing your friend’s car for show Ebi yawa 😂😂😂😂".

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian musician Medikal gifts his fans cash

Too Risky hitmaker Medikal gave out cash to his fans at the Beyond Kontrol Concert. He showed his appreciation to his loyal fans for supporting his music and always turning up in their numbers to his events.

Watch the video below:

Medikal apologies to Kofi Kinaata on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about rapper Medikal who expressed his apologies to Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata for missing his Made in Taadi concert.

Medikal apologised to Kofi Kinaata during his Beyond Control headline performance and begged the rapper to follow him back on social media.

Following Medikal's apology, a lot of people discussed the connection the two rappers had in the comments section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh