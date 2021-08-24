I dream about it all the time - Ghana coach believes he can win AFCON 2021

Ghana coach, C.K Akonnor, says he dreams of winning the 2021 AFCON

The Black Stars gaffer insists he takes inspiration from past coaches

Ghana have been drawn in Group C of AFCON 2021

Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, says he always dreams of winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ghana captain is confident of ending Ghana's 39-year wait for the AFCON trophy, by winning the 2021 Nation's Cup in Cameroon.

In a zoom conference meeting with the media, C.K Akonnor appealed to local coaches for support, insisting he can win the competition next year.

“Every day I dream about this opportunity, I want to achieve this,” Akonnor said.

“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It's only local coaches who have won the AFCON. I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us.”

Only two coaches have won Ghana's four AFCON trophies, and both are local managers.

Charles Kumi Gyamfi, popularly known as C.K Gyamfi, won the Nations Cup in 1963, and successfully defended it in 1965. He repeated the feat in 1982, Ghana's last title.

Meanwhile, Fred Osam Doudou lifted the trophy in 1978 with the Black Stars.

The team has come close three times in the past 39 years, with all coaches being foreigners.

Otto Pfister in 1992 lost to Ivory Coast, before Milovan Rajevac lost in 2010 to Egypt and Avram Grant to Cote D'Ivoire in 2015.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of next year's nations cup, alongside 1976 winner Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

“Our group is very hard and I am very happy the Ghana FA arranged that friendly against Morocco," said Akonnor in the zoom conference.

“If we have the chance of meeting Morocco again, things will be different. They are the strongest among our group,” he added.

