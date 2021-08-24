Ghana was well represented at the parade of nations at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics

Emmanuel Nii Tetteh Oku led Team Ghana at the parade of nations

Ghana's Paralympians will begin competing on Wednesday, August 25

Emmanuel Nii Tetteh Oku led Team Ghana at the parade of nations in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games took place at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24 in a very colourful event.

Team Ghana were not left out as they joined 162 other nations, showing beautiful culture and attire at the parade.

In a video posted on twitter by @JoySportsGh and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Team Ghana were seen in an all white kaftan and waving as they paraded in the Olympic Stadium.

Ghana will be represented by three athletes in the 16th Summer Paralympics Games in Tokyo and they will be participating in three different disciplines.

Fredrick Assor, a para cyclist will be the first Ghanaian para athlete to compete in the Games on Wednesday, August 25 in the Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying.

Emmanuel Nii Oku Tettey will also compete in the Men's -72kg final in the Powerlifting event on Saturday, August 28.

High jumper Yusif Amadu will be competing in the Men's High Jump - T63 final on Tuesday, August 31.

This will be the fifth time Ghana will be participating in the Paralympic Games.

