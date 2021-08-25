A boy has made it big in his career as he got lucky and was selected for the under 15 England football team

Marcia Dixon, a family member who posted his photo online, commended the boy's hard work towards his dream

Many social media users also praised the young player as messages of congratulations flooded the comment section

A woman, Marcia Dixon, has gone on LinkedIn to celebrate her nephew, Jaden Dixon, for making England under 15 football team.

She said that the young boy worked hard to achieve his dream by making efforts to become a good footballer.

Marcia Dixon is proud of her nephew Jaden Dixon. Photo source: LinkedIn

His parents supported him

Marcia also congratulated the boy’s parents, Benjamin and Elvan Dixon, who supported his dream of being a professional footballer.

A part of her post read:

“It's possible to achieve one's dream, whatever one's age. Continue flying high Jaden. The sky is your limit.”

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of comments from LinkedIn users.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Maureen E Morgan said:

"Congrats young man and continue to be the best that you can BE. Well done."

Maxie Hayles MBE said:

"Big congratulations Jaden very well done. Black Boys can."

Yinka Adeduntan said:

"Congratulations, Jaden!"

Tim Pemberton said:

"‘Representing’… in every sense. Love it."

Seymour Mattis said:

"Congratulations are in order for Jaden Dixon!!! Best wishes indeed!"

Revd Gail Thompson said:

"Congratulations on A wonderful achievement."

A female Nigerian player

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how some talented kids displayed great football skill without allowing the ball to the touch ground.

A video shared on LinkedIn has shown just how fun childhood is as some kids displayed a coordinated football skill.

In the very short clip posted by Stephen Angbulu, some young boys passed a football to each other using only their heads.

What amazed most people was that the ball never had any contact with the floor.

In about 20 seconds, and after the ball had touched about six heads, the kid close to a plastic bucket used as a goal post creatively 'netted' the ball.

Theirs brought to memory the popular Shaolin Soccer movie.

