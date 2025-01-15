Antoine Semenyo has reacted to his goal and Bournemouth's pulsating draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night

The Ghanaian forward netted a belter, but his goal was cancelled by Reece James' superb free-kick

He, however, reckons that his side should have taken all three points from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo shared his thoughts on his remarkable goal and the dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Despite a spirited second-half comeback from the Cherries, capped by Semenyo's stunning strike, Reece James's late equaliser denied them maximum points.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after netting a stunning goal against Chelsea. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo's Bournemouth shares the spoils with Chelsea

The match began with Chelsea taking an early lead through Cole Palmer's composed finish.

Bournemouth, however, responded emphatically in the second half. Justin Kluivert levelled the score before Semenyo delivered a thunderous effort to seemingly turn the tide.

Yet, in stoppage time, substitute James produced a spectacular free-kick from 25 yards to rescue a point for the home side, as noted by the BBC.

Semenyo reflects on Bournemouth's draw

Speaking after the game, Semenyo lauded his teammates’ determination while expressing disappointment at not securing the victory.

“We defended for our lives at times, and I feel that we should have got three points,” the Ghanaian remarked, as quoted by AFCB.

He acknowledged the impact of the halftime talk from manager Andoni Iraola, which ignited their spirited second-half response.

“At halftime, the manager wasn’t happy! He livened us up, we needed to get our press right, and we did that from the get-go in the second half,” Semenyo said.

“That resilience and determination are how we’ve got our points this season. We all work for each other, and that’s what we’re about. We’re resilient.”

Semenyo shares thoughts on his goal

Describing his superb strike, Semenyo credited Ryan Christie for his assist while detailing the composure that guided his finish.

“Ryan Christie got the ball, and I knew from where I was positioned what I wanted to do. As soon as I got the ball, I knew how I wanted to shift and strike, and I’m really happy with the finish,” he explained.

While proud of his goal, the 25-year-old couldn’t hide his frustration over the missed opportunity to secure all three points.

“Obviously, a goal in the Premier League is nice, but I’m a bit frustrated we couldn’t take three points from it.”

What's next for Semenyo and Bournemouth?

Semenyo’s electrifying performances have become instrumental to Bournemouth’s campaign.

As the Cherries prepare to face Newcastle United on January 18, the Ghanaian forward will aim to maintain his red-hot form, which has been pivotal in their fight for success this season.

Social media reacts to Semenyo's display vs Chelsea

The Black Stars striker has now taken his Premier League goal tally to six for the season.

