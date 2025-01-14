An old video of TV presenter Berla Mundi feeding dancehall musician MzVee's puppy has gone viral on social media

An old video of media personality Berla Mundi feeding dancehall musician MzVee's newborn puppy has gone viral on social media.

Berla Mundi feeds MzVee's puppy

In the viral video, Berla Mundi visited MzVee's residence and spent time with her newborn puppy.

The video looked like it was the TV presenter's first time spending time with a baby puppy, as she asked the Natural Girl crooner many questions about the puppy's actions.

The TV3 New Day host asked the singer whether the puppy would bite her since it was clinging to her hands. MzVee responded by saying that it had no teeth and she would not bite her.

Berla placed the napkin on her lap, spread it, and placed the puppy on it as she tried rubbing its back. To her dismay, the puppy moved as it tried to move towards her belly.

In the same video captured inside MzVee's plush mansion, Berla wondered why it moved despite placing it on a napkin and wrapping its body with it. MzVee noted that it was in search of warmth.

After successfully wrapping the puppy with the napkin, she lifted it up and fed it with milk from a feeding bottle.

"Guys, see I had a baby with bae," Berla said in jest as she tried to feed the puppy.

Reactions to MzVee and Berla's video

The video got many people laughing hard as they quoted Berla's statements in their comments while expressing their views.

They noted that the TV presenter would be a great and caring mother considering the numerous questions she asked about the baby puppy.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

user5713631913823 said:

"These two don’t have any problem in life 😂."

Tuga foreigner🇯🇲 said:

"Imagine when she give birth😂😂😂."

Ama Diamond said:

"guys see,I have a baby with bae😂😂😂."

Kwe Ku said:

"Aaaaaa why is he moving s3n 😁😁😁😁."

Judith Asantewaa said:

"eeiii I thought I was the only person that loves puppies becos eeiii 🤣🤣."

JOZZY said:

"Y is it moving s3n😂😂😂no bi living thing bi that😂😂Berla just made me laugh now my landlord is saying am rent has expired so I shd stop annoying her😂😂😂."

Villasofficial said:

"Meaning if you don’t have money you can't feed them oo. Milk everyday eyy🤔🤔🤔. So beautiful tho 🥰."

Billionaire's wife 💕 said:

"I don't know why I'm crying 🤣🤣 my love for puppies 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Lady buys puppy from Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady bought a puppy at Labadi Beach upon her visit to Ghana from Germany.

In a video she posted on her social media page, the young lady showered it with love and care during her stay in Ghana.

In the same video, she shared how she was able to travel with the puppy back to Germany and how the puppy appeared well-groomed and happy on a leash.

Many social media users who saw the video thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

