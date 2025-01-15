All about Amanda Bynes' relationships and dating history with timelines
Amanda Bynes is a prominent fashion designer and former actress from the United States. She is best known for her roles in What a Girl Wants, Hairspray, and Easy A. Beyond her successful career, Amanda Bynes' relationships have received much media attention. Explore her dating history, shedding light on her high-profile relationships and rumoured flings with timelines.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Amanda Bynes' profile summary
- Amanda Bynes' relationships and dating history
- FAQs
Amanda Bynes was in the film industry from 1998 to 2010. Being a well-known former personality in Hollywood, many are interested in her relationships. Amanda has been romantically linked to several influential people, some of whom she has admitted to have dated. Have a look at Amanda Bynes' relationships with timelines below.
Amanda Bynes' profile summary
|Full name
|Amanda Laura Bynes
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|3 April 1986
|Age
|38 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Thousand Oaks, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Jewish
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8''
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Body measurements in inches
|34-27-37
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-69-94
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Green
|Father
|Rick Bynes
|Mother
|Lynn Organ
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Thousand Oaks High School, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
|Profession
|Fashion designer, former actress
|Net worth
|$6 million
|X (Twitter)
|@amandabynes
Amanda Bynes' relationships and dating history
Fans are always keen to know the latest about celebrity relationships. Amanda Bynes' love life has hit the headlines several times as she has been in multiple relationships, one of which resulted in engagement. Below is Amanda's boyfriend list:
Drake Bell (1999—2002)
Bell is an American guitarist, actor, singer, and songwriter. His notable acting credits include Jerry Maguire, Yours, Mine & Ours, and Superhero Movie. Bell and Bynes sparked dating rumours following their perfect working chemistry while they were costars on The Amanda Show.
The pair appeared on the show from its premiere in October 1999 through to its finale in September 2002. During his interview with Access Hollywood in 2024, Drake fondly reflected on his experience working with Amanda.
We had an instant connection, and we were able to establish and create wonderful characters together. We played off each other so well. We ended up having a really great bond working together. And I learned so much from her, I mean, the talent just oozed out of her.
Taran Killam (2001—2002)
Amanda Bynes's past relationship with American actor Taran Killam hit the headlines between 2001 and 2002. The actress was once again linked to her costar. After working on The Amanda Show with Taran, the two were believed to have dated for one year. However, the former lovebirds kept their affair lowkey.
Dan Schneider (2002)
Did Dan and Amanda have a relationship? Dan reportedly dated Baynes in 2002. Dan Schneider is an iconic American television producer, screenwriter, and actor.
Rumours about Amanda Bynes' relationship with Dan Schneider emerged from the 2002 compromising viral footage showing Schneider with Amanda in the hot tub. Amanda was underage at the time.
Frankie Muniz (2002—2003)
Frankie Muniz is an actor and professional stock car racing driver from the United States. His big screen projects include My Dog Skip and Agent Cody Banks. Frankie reportedly dated the American fashion designer from 2002 to 2003.
The pair's relationship speculation emerged following their on-screen chemistry while they appeared together on Big Fat Liar. Neither Muniz nor the Easy A star has ever addressed their alleged relationship.
Nick Zano (2003— 2004)
Amanda's other high-profile relationship was with actor Nick Zano. The duo met while filming What I Like About You in 2003 and struck a romantic relationship shortly after. Zano and the What a Girl Wants actress split in August of the following year for unknown reasons.
Chris Carmack (2005)
Rumours about Chris Carmack's and the Thousand Oaks native's romance began circulating in May 2005. Many believed Chris and Amanda dated because of their on-screen chemistry in the popular movie Lovewrecked, where they starred as Jason Masters and Jenny Taylor, respectively. The pair's speculated romance lasted for a few months.
Seth MacFarlane (2008)
Seth is an American actor, writer, animator, comedian, producer, director, and singer. He gained prominence as the writer and director of the fantasy comedy film Ted. The American former actress was rumoured to have dated MacFarlane in 2008.
The pair's alleged romance emerged after Amanda voiced the character of Anna in Family Guy, an American animated sitcom created by Seth. Both the two celebrities never denied or confirmed the speculated romance between them.
Doug Reinhardt (2008—2009)
In December 2018, Amanda was linked to an American former baseball player, sports agent, and television personality, Doug Reinhardt. It was after the pair were spotted together at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game.
The former lovebirds broke up in early 2009. Reinhardt later confirmed his break up with the American former actress during an interview with the E! News in January 2009. He said:
She wouldn't even let me have a guys' night out without flipping out on me. So it's over.
Liam Hemsworth (2009)
The former actress had an affair with Liam Hemsworth in 2009. Hemsworth is an Australian actor prominent for starring in Independence Day: Resurgence and The Hunger Games. The duo made their romance public after they were seen hanging out at Hollywood hot spot Trousdale.
Kid Cudi (2010)
What rapper dated Amanda Bynes? The American fashion designer briefly dated rapper Kid Cudi in 2010. Kid has released several hit songs, including Day 'n' Nite, Pursuit of Happiness, and Mr. Rager.
According to the Bet, Amanda reportedly apologised to her former boyfriend, Kid, in June 2013 through her X (Twitter), claiming she had not called him ugly. She stated,
My account was hacked; I didn't call him ugly. He's not ugly. He's gorgeous and we dated. I loved him.
Paul Michael (2019—2022)
Are Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael still together? No, Bynes and Paul broke up in 2022. The duo's relationship began in late 2019 after meeting in a rehabilitation centre. The former lovebirds engaged a few months later, on Valentine's Day in 2020.
Amanda announced their engagement in a now-deleted Instagram post showing her silver ring with Paul's gold band and describing him as the love of her life. Paul and Bynes called off their engagement in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public pressure. The two later rekindled their romance and dated until July 2022, when they eventually split again.
FAQs
- Who is Amanda Bynes? She is a former actress and fashion designer who gained prominence for portraying Penny Pingleton in the comedy Hairspray.
- Where does Amanda Bynes come from? She lives in Los Angeles, California, United States, and her hometown is Thousand Oaks, California.
- Is Amanda Bynes single? The former actress is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone.
- Was Amanda Bynes's relationship with Dan Schneider real? Bynes and Dan sparked dating rumours in 2002. However, neither has ever confirmed or denied the rumours.
- What has happened to Amanda Bynes? The Living Proof star has struggled with mental health and other issues, including substance abuse, since the mid-2000s.
- Where is Amanda Bynes now? The former actress is currently pursuing a career as a cosmetologist.
- Is Amanda Bynes' transformation a result of plastic surgery? She underwent blepharoplasty on her eye to boost her self-confidence.
Many people have been interested in Amanda Bynes' relationships and dating history with timelines. She has been romantically linked with several people and is currently seemingly single, as she has not revealed her relationship status. Aside from her personal life, she has thrived in the entertainment industry as a former actress.
