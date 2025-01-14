Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo has sparked talk online after flaunting his MP tag at an event

The actor-turned-politician took time out of his busy schedule to attend Selassie Ibrahim's shop opening over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of MP Dumelo gracing the star-studded event with his tag

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo went viral after being spotted with his parliamentary Identification Card at a star-studded event over the weekend.

The award-winning Ghanaian actor joined other stars, including Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner, and Gloria Sarfo, for Selassie Ibrahim's new shop opening at East Legon.

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo looks dapper in a stylish shirt and black trousers with his MP tag around his neck. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Honourable John Dumelo looked dapper in a blue long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit black trousers while flaunting his ID card.

He styled his look with stylish sunglasses while exchanging pleasantries with his celebrity friends and customers at the event.

Ghanaian lawyer and wife of John Dumelo, Gifty Dumelo, looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeved maxi dress to the shop opening.

Mrs Dumelo wore flawless makeup and a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Politician John Dumelo flaunts his ID Card

Some social media users have reacted to a viral video of MP for Ayawaso West John Dumelo rocking his parliamentary ID card to an event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

thesalma6460 stated:

"I think there is a reason behind him carrying his card with him. We shouldn't be quick to jump to conclusions."

sliq.em_baddest stated:

"I don’t think that Id card leaves his body 😂."

oseiagyemangboateng stated:

"Ah, so honourable dey carry parliament ID card go everywhere 😂."

ms_yaaba_lad stated:

"Eeeei the ID card don suffer 😂😂😂😂."

brielladat stated:

"Na ID card yi 333????🌚🌚🌚."

isacdanso stated:

"I beg no vex . The id card nu Eno get vacation ? 😂"

iam_fkm stated:

"The ID card no go rest 😂".

techkollections_ stated:

"HONOURABLE."

birthday.packages.gh stated:

"@jackieappiah next in line ❤️."

nana_quaku_sam stated:

"Honourable abeg your tag oo. It's important to us oo before someone says u no bi wanna MP 😂"

mrs_kofikane stated:

"John is a lucky man, paa, how these beautiful women dey pamper him err. 😍😍😍."

ebi_time_8 stated:

"Honorable 🔥🔥🔥."

amizzor stated:

"ah, let the parliament lanyard rest"

Watch the video below:

James Gardiner rocks a stylish shirt and trousers

James Gardiner looked fashionable in a black and white floral print short sleeved shirt and trousers to Selassie Ibrahim's Selpharma shop opening.

The stylish Ghanaian actor rocked a designer cap by KOD's clothing brand, Nineteen57 to the star-studded event.

James Gardiner accessorised his look with designer sunglasses as he purchased some bedroom products at the newly opened shop.

Watch the video below:

John Dumelo flaunts his Burberry designer bag

Earlier YEN.com.gh wrote about Honourable John Dumelo rocking a designer bag on his first day in Parliament.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP looked dashing in a two-piece ensemble paired with his designer wristwatch.

Social media have shared mixed reactions after John Dumelo's post went viral on Instagram and Facebook.

