99-Yr-Old Man Marries 86-Yr-Old Lover in Church Wedding Ceremony After Many Years of Being Together
- The church wedding pictures of an old couple have got people expressing happiness at their love
- Micheal Mduka, the couple's son, said that it is his parent's dream come true as they wedded in the church
- Guests at the ceremony were captured in strict social distancing as they witnessed the celebration of love
A man, Micheal Maduka, on Saturday, August 21, took to Facebook to celebrate his parents who had their wedding ceremony.
Micheal who shared photos of the event done at a church revealed that his 99-year-old dad took his 86-year-old partner to the altar.
Old and still in love
The son appreciated God for the success of the ceremony as he said that the deed has finally been done.
Many took to his comment section to commend the old man for still loving his wife even at an old age.
See their son's Facebook post below:
The post has gathered over 180 comments and more than 300 likes at the time of writing this report.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Gift Emelle said:
"This is hilarious, I love this one , congratulations to mum and dad."
Princess Isabe said:
"Wow! A very big congratulations to the newest couple. More of God's blessings."
Shalom Peace said:
"Waoo congratulations Sir, l love this.":
Simon Adriana said:
"Congratulations. Soar in good health."
Ruth Phillip said:
"Congrats to them... I tap into their love."
Parker Odochi said:
"Mummy, you are beautiful! @86 you look 20years younger. Congratulations and more love and peace within your boarders in Jesus Christ mighty name."
An old man found love
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Akua Asabea, the lady who went viral with her 'old man' husband after photos and videos of their wedding popped up has spoken.
In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asabea has revealed that her husband, Akwasi Gyan, is still very active and strong in bed.
According to Asabea, her husband who is 97 years old now always satisfies and makes her happy in bed.
Source: Yen Ghana