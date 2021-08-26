Celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, and his girlfriend, Mina Lawal, have reportedly welcomed their first child.

According to reports making rounds on social media, Mina, a makeup artist who is popularly known as Minalyn, recently delivered a baby girl.

Details are sketchy as the couple is yet to confirm having a baby, but a video has popped up giving credence to the reports.

Photo source: @zionfelix, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Zionfelix standing beside a baby's cot. The video was first sighted on a private Instagram account with a caption indicating that the blogger was praying over the cot for his baby.

The account also shared photos of Zionfelix shopping in Belgium which were supposedly for the child.

Another photo shared by the account to its stories showed Zionfelix and Minalyn posing while the inscription 'my mum and dad' was written on it.

Apart from the photos and video, the account bio indicates that it is for a baby who is the daughter of Zionfelix and Minalyn.

Source: Yen