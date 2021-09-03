Zionfelix's girlfriend Mina Lawal a.k.a. MInalyn has confirmed the birth of their first child

Minalyn shared baby bump photos with Zionfelix on Instagram

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the photos emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mina Lawal, the girlfriend of celebrity blogger Zionfelix, has confirmed the birth of their first child as a couple.

Mina who is popularly known as Minalyn confirmed the news of her childbirth on Friday, September 2, 2021.

Reports emerged in the media that Minalyn had delivered a baby girl for Zionfelix. The reports had been encouraged by an Instagram account opened in the name of the newly-born baby.

Ziofelix's girlfriend confirms birth of their first child Photo source: @zionfelix, @minalyntouch

Source: Instagram

While it only remained rumours on social media, Minalyn has confirmed by sharing photos of her baby bump.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"This Joy that I Have…. The world didn’t give it and the world can’t take it away!!! My Miracle Is Here. @pax_pam #babypax2021

"Thank you Jehovah for making a way for me when I was scared, what you cannot do does not exist.

"I am so grateful that you had the honour to use me to Glorify your name. To you alone be all the Glory. ."

Another photo sighted by YEN.om.gh shows Minalyn posing with Zionfelix with the baby bump.

Congratulations pour in

Following the baby Bump photos, congratulations have been pouring in for Minalyn on her successful delivery.

iamakuaamoakowaa said:

"Congratulations hun ."

mzbeldaily said:

"OMG."

iammzgee said:

"Congratulations amenorvi."

empress_dictabee said:

"Congratulations baby girl ."

Pregnancy rumours

A few months ago, rumours were rife on social media that Zionfelix and Minalyn were expecting a child.

The rumours had come on the heels of videos of the blogger, in what looked like a traditional marriage ceremony, with another lady.

Zionfelix's Italy borga delivers

Meanwhile, reports emerging on social media indicate that Erica Amoa, the Italy-based girlfriend of celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, has also given birth.

Details are sketchy and it is not known exactly when Erica gave birth, but YEN.com.gh has sighted an Instagram account for the baby.

The account is in the name of Felix Adomako Jnr and also has flags suggesting that the boy is based in Ghana, Italy, and the UK.

Source: Yen.com.gh