Reports emerging on social media indicate that Erica Amoa, the Italy-based girlfriend of celebrity blogger Zionfelix has given birth.

Details are sketchy and it is not known exactly when Erica gave birth, but YEN.com.gh has sighted an Instagram account for the baby.

The account is in the name of Felix Adomako Jnr and also has flags suggesting that the boy is based in Ghana, Italy, and the UK.

Zionfelix and Erica Amoa have welcomed a baby boy Photo source: @zionfelix, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Considering that Erica is based in Italy and the fact that Zionfelix is known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, many are of the view that the boy is their son.

Interestingly, the account in question follows only two people which happen to be Zionfelix and Erica.

Check the boy's account below:

