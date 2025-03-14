Afua Asantewaa has opened up about her Guinness World Records singing marathon attempt

The socialite challenged the popular narrative that the singing marathon attempt increased her fortunes with the former goverment

Many fans were shocked to dscover that Afua ASantewa only received throat medicine from the government

Ghanaian media personality and socialite Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has challenged the narraitve that she benefited singificnatly from the state after her first attempt to become a Guinness World Record holder for the longest singin marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa debunks rumours of government benefits. Photo source: Facebook/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Source: Twitter

Afua's attempt which lasted over three days was one of the biggest events in Ghana's 2023 Detty December calendar.

Scores of celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale joined the frenzy as they visited the GWR contender during her attempt.

The then Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the pressidential candiate fo the New Patrotic Party also honured Afua with his presence.

The patronage from these personalities infleucened the narrative that Afua's attempt made her a beneificiary of government funds and fvaours.

In a recent interview, Afua Asantewaa opened about the shock she had when people alleged that the goverment gaver her a V8 luxury car among many other goodies.

According to Afua, the only thing she got from the former president was medicine for her sore throat which she has kept as a relic because of the gesture's import.

Speaking with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Afua Asantewaa empahsised that

Fans react to Afua's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's account on what she received from the government.

Maabena Akomah Debrah said:

Sweetheart you have said it all but don't mind anyone, keep on been you and believe in yourself, i wont be surprise that our own gender will be championing this. Be firm and strong as you are. Women empowerment is what i stand for. Chill wai

Selasie Sikanku wrote:

The buffoonery must stop . We always want to bring people down in this country.

Adwoa Nartey remarked:

The rate at which we politice every thing in this country is too much and really annoying, even at the venge of someone loosing his or her life, we politice it why? You said it all, the nonsense in this country is too much

Joshua Yaw Koranteng shared:

Name the individual, let's give them a public haircut.

Meself I'm waiting for your appointment to the tourism authority or national folklore board.

Hannah Huckshilla added:

Oh!my country and "Pull me down spirit" never again. Sis,forget them. Keep soaring

Source: YEN.com.gh