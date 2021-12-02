The Expo aims to revive the Ghanaian social and entertainment community

The event will give businesses the opportunity to promote their trade and products to the general public

Opened to private and corporate institutions , it also looks at the recovery and activation of the Ghanaian commercial space

Miknel Consult undertook to run the premier, 8 day beach expo, dubbed, “Trade and Fun, Reviving The Ghanaian After COVID 19” to basically bring the Ghanaian back to his commercial and fun loving self after the strict protocols he had to abide by in order to mitigate the effects of cross contamination.

This effort has received overwhelming support from all sectors of the public, from both individuals and corporate/governmental agencies for their nouvelle initiative.

Laboma Beach Expo

Source: Original

Speaking at the just ended Volta Fair, hosted in Ho, Mr Dela Gadzanku, President of the AGI (Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions) was heard saying, “It is a very laudable initiative. This allows the business community to showcase their trade can only be good news for the business community, the general public, and revenue generation for the government”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many private corporate institutions echoed these same sentiments, with some even going further to comment on the advantages of the timing of the fair.

Laboma Beach Expo

Source: Original

Mr Bernard Owusu, board member of the NPA, who also doubles as the Chairman General of the Transport, Petroleum and chemical workers Union of the TUC, has thrown his support behind the concept of the fair, and Laboma’s spirited activation of the Ghanaian commercial space.

The CEO of Saka Homes expressed similar sentiments, thus consolidating the concept that Miknel and Laboma are on the right path.

Laboma Beach Expo

Source: Original

It is worthy of note that the fever and charged atmosphere of fairs, expos, and a desire to be back outdoors, is sweeping the entire country.

A close scrutiny of the events space will show a number of these events and similar ones seizing the moment to activate “Trade and Fun”.

At the end of this expo, Laboma and Miknel are confident of a number of outcomes.

(i) Traders, exhibitors and service providers would have achieved their aim of maximising sales and creating a ‘top of mind’ impression on all who visit their stands.

(ii) The weight of living secluded and isolated lives would be lifted off the Ghanaian shoulder.

About us

Miknel Consult has always been passionate about the Ghanaian, the Ghanaian society, and the Ghanaian economy.

It is therefore of no surprise that at the height of the COVID 19 restrictions in Ghana, we empathised fully with the struggles the business community was going through in order to keep their heads above water.

With the gradual easing of the restrictions, Miknel brainstormed over the losses, the debts, and the distress that would accompany products with a limited shelf life, and came up with the concept of having a trade expo at the beach.

The beach is associated with wellness and fun. To us at Miknel, that is an integral part of any recovery. Wellness, fun, trade and commerce make a fantastic mix, and so for that reason, trade at the beach is our contribution towards removing the dark clouds that COVID 19 cast over the hitherto thriving business community of Ghana.

Packages

Laboma Beach Expo packages

Source: Original

Laboma Beach Expo packages

Source: Original

Other payment Modality

Laboma Beach Expo

Source: Original

Benefits

The benefits such an expo will bring to participants, exhibitors and the general public are enormous. But let us just highlight a few.

• Be face-to-face with potential customers

• Have a motivated audience

• Check out the competition

• Find valuable partners

• Expand your reach

• Get instant feedback

• Meet existing clients

• Advertise your brand

• Meet and connect with prospects

• Strengthen relationships with existing customers

• Face to face is more effective

• Learn about new products/services in the industry

• Generate sales. ...

• Capture leads and build a database

• Build brand awareness

(Sponsored).

Source: Yen.com.gh