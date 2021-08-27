Saul Niguez could be on his way to the Premier League following reports that Chelsea have agreed a loan deal for the Atletico Madrid star

Manchester United were looking to snap-up the player, but it seems the Blues are almost completing a switch for the Spaniard

The 26-year-old’s potential move to Chelsea could pose a threat to some of the players at the Stamford Bridge

Premier League club Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Saul Niguez on loan from Spanish club Atletico Madrid according to reports.

It was gathered that the Stamford Bridge outfit submitted official bid for the Spaniard as talks have been ongoing for some time as reported by Fan Nation.

The deal could have a major impact on Thomas Tuchel’s squad; some players might be affected as the manager will now begin to weigh his options.

Saul Niguez in action for Atletico Madrid. Photo: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea representatives were in contact with Saul and have been able to agree a loan deal – with an option to buy, should the player decide to join the Blues permanently.

Earlier reported suggested that Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder but it seems the Chelsea will be his next destination.

Chelsea must first make room in their squad by offloading other midfielders before announcing any fresh arrivals in the middle of the park. Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko, both of whom have been given the green light by Tuchel to leave.

Thomas Tuchel said via Yard Breaker:

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions."

Mourinho raids Chelsea again

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is a midfielder may be on his way to Italian side Roma before the close of the transfer window.

Jose Mourinho who is the gaffer of Roma is interested in the signing of the England international this month.

The 25-year-old has not played for Chelsea this season and he is said to be out of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

