Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is a midfielder may be on his way to Italian side Roma before the close of the transfer window

Jose Mourinho who is the gaffer of Roma is interested in the signing of the England international this month

The 25-year-old has not played for Chelsea this season and he is said to be out of Thomas Tuchel's plans

Few days after signing England international Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, experienced gaffer Jose Mourinho is now planning to raid Chelsea again as he eyes move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

After returning from Fulham where he played on loan last season, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is said not to have convinced Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel so far at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was given the chance to feature for Chelsea in all their pre-season games where Blues' gaffer Thomas Tuchel studied him very well before the start of the season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action for Premier League side Chelsea. Photo by Alex Burstow

But with two games already played this term in the Premier League, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel and has even been told to find another club in the transfer window.

According to the report on Metro and De Sport, Jose Mourinho who is the handler of Roma is ready to give the England international the chance to play in the first team in Italy.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is not a new player for Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese gave the Englishman his debut at Premier League side Chelsea.

Chelsea are also looking to offload some of their other backup players this summer with Malang Sarr, Danny Drinkwater, Kurt Zouma and Ross Barkley all reportedly up for sale.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be facing Liverpool in their next Premier League match at Anfield which is expected to be a tough one for the two managers.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Real Madrid flop, Eden Hazard became the second highest-paid player at Real Madrid earning $10m a year.

The 30-year-old joined Los Blancos in a deal valued at around €115 million in 2019 but has failed to live up to the huge prize since then - with a series of injuries hampering his performances for them.

He has made just 45 appearances scoring five times and assisting eight other goals after two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Mourinho is now hoping to reunite with the Belgian forward having already worked together during the Portuguese's second stint at Chelsea.

Real might be planning to raise funds from Hazard's sale as they are planning to make a move for either PSG star Kylian Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland this summer.

