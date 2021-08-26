Heartbreak for Man United fans as Man City offer Cristiano Ronaldo 2-year deal

Man City might be edging closer to landing Cristiano Ronaldo after offering him a two-year deal

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join the list of players who have played for both Man United and City if he seals the deal

Ronaldo was once linked with a move to PSG but that may have been shunned after the French club signed Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the latest player to play for both Manchester United and Manchester City if he completes a two-year move to Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juventus despite having about 10 months left on his current deal with them.

He was said to have asked to be left on the bench in their Serie A opener against Udinese - a game that ended 2-2 after his late minute header was ruled out for offside.

The Citizens are however hoping they can land the Portugal international as an alternative for Harry Kane who has decided to remain at Tottenham this season.

City offered a staggering £100 million for the striker but Spurs rejected it, asking for an improved bid in the line of £150 million.

Meanwhile, with Sergio Aguero gone to Barcelona, Gabriel Jesus is the only striker left at the Etihad and Pep Guardiola is desperate to land a replacement for the Argentine star.

Daily Mail quoting Gianlucadimarzio.com claims the EPL champions are willing to offer Ronaldo a two-year deal worth over £230,000-a-week but want to avoid paying Juve a transfer fee for the Portuguese icon.

Sources reveal that the Old Lady are hoping to make around £25 million on the sale of the forward which would allow them to find a replacement so late in the window.

The Italian League giants are also said to be cool with the idea of taking on City's Brazilian striker Jesus in a swap, but Guardiola is said to have rebuffed that idea.

Ronaldo was linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain earlier this transfer window but Lionel Messi joining the Parisians may have hampered the move.

