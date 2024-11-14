Fameye, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, admitted that he still repeats sneakers despite his fame and success

The musician said that he saw no problem with repeating footwear but gave a disclaimer that he often repeats sneakers because he loves them, not because he lacks

Fameye said he can even wear one sneaker for two weeks but will go a lengthy period before repeating that same footwear

Ghanaian musician Fameye has openly shared that, despite his fame and success, he often repeats his sneakers.

In an interview with popular content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, Fameye explained his choice to re-wear footwear, making it clear that his habit comes from a place of preference, not financial limitations.

The musician stated that he found no issue wearing the same sneakers on multiple occasions. He mentioned that he sometimes wears a single pair for up to two weeks straight. However, he explained that after this period, he avoids that same pair for a lengthy time before repeating them.

Fameye explained that he repeats sneakers because he genuinely loves them and feels comfortable in them, not because he lacks options. He said he loves boots and owns several pairs of heavy footwear. Many Ghanaians have praised the musician's honesty and ability to remain himself despite success.

Ghanaians praise Fameye

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SMALLIE said:

"fameyeeeeeee😂😂gyina y3 so kakra😂."

Balthazar 1 reacted:

"He can manage Ghana economy better than Bawumia. 😎"

KôBbÿ Kñöŵëlŝ said;

"😂😂 Facts tho. He is being real."

Quophy simply wrote:

"This guy will never fake life."

MVE said:

"No offense, u complain about your industry no going up, u sing music 1 English and twi the rest no pro, u still on interview, common speak English all through let other nations find interest watching."

Fameye speaks on Shatta Wale

Fameye addressed a number of issues aside from his footwear-wearing habits, and dancehall star Shatta Wale was one such topic.

YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye admitted he was a big fan of Shatta Wale and understood his approach to speaking about issues.

The musician also said Shatta Wale usually ranted about issues to motivate the youth and saw nothing wrong with that.

Source: YEN.com.gh