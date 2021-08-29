Mesut Ozil has appeared to throw his support behind Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's poor start to the season

In a message sent to fans via his official Twitter handle, the former Gunners midfielder pleaded with supporters to remain patient

A number of Arsenal faithful wasted no time to call for Arteta's sacking after their 5-0 humiliating defeat against Man City

Mesut Ozil has risked the wrath of many Arsenal supporters after urging them to stay patient in the wake of the club's disappointing run in the Premier League.

Mesut Ozil appeared to suggest it is only a matter of time before Arsenal return to their former glory days. Photo by Clive Rose.

The Gunners have neither won any point nor scored a single goal since the new season kicked off, suffering defeats in all their three opening matches.

The north Londoners were humbled 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in their season curtain-raiser before following up the result with another 2-0 defeat in the hands of rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

Arsenal went on to secure a morale-boosting 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek but were unable to build on the momentum when they took on City on Saturday, August 28.

Mikel Arteta's men were completely destroyed as they suffered a heavy 5-0 loss in a result that sent them to the bottom of the Premier League.

The performance saw a number of Gunners fans once again take to social media to criticise Arteta, calling on the club to axe him as manager.

However, Ozil has appeared to throw his backing on the Spaniard, asking fans to "trust the process."

On his part, Arteta who spoke after the match suggested he is desperate to turn around Arsenal's fortunes after starting the season on the wrong footing.

"For me, it is pride and more willingness to change the situation. A lot happened in the last three weeks we are in a difficult position," he said as quoted by Metro UK.

"The international break will do us some good to recover some of the big players we are missing at the moment and hopefully we come back we are in a better place," he added.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come out to passionately defend Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss saw his side succumb to yet another lowly defeat in the Premier League.

The Gunners were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Manchester City in the early kick off on Saturday, August 28 and from an overall scope of the game, Mike Arteta’s side rarely threatened the Premier League champions.

A brace from Ferran Torres as well as goals from Rodri, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus were enough to send Arsenal to bottom in the league and confirm their worst start to a league campaign in more than 60 years.

It now remains to be seen for how long Arsenal chiefs put up with Pep Guardiola's former assistant at Man City.

