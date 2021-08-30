Poor Unpaid Worker Shed Tears as Kind Stranger Gifts him GHS 3000 Cash for Giving Mere Hug in Video.
- A man got a surprise cash gift for giving hug to a stranger who claimed he hadn't been hugged all day
- The poor man was on his way back from a job where everyone else who partook in it was paid $20 (GHS 120) except him
- In the touching video, the man burst into tears and pointed to the sky in gratitude to God for bringing the stranger his way
A poor man was overwhelmed with emotions as a total stranger gifted him $500 (GHS 3,000) just for giving a hug.
At the start of the short video shared on Facebook by Maria Ude Nwachi, the stranger set out for the day to give $500 to the first person who hugs him.
The stranger ran into the poor man who rode a bicycle and made his unusual request for a hug.
The man smiled, complied and couldn't believe his eyes when he was handed the cash reward.
Narrating his story while appreciating God for the money, the poor man said that he was just returning from executing a job where everyone was paid $20 (GHS 120) by the employer except him.
He had taken the job disappointment in good faith only to receive the huge cash gift from a total stranger.
The poor man described his encounter with the stranger as a miracle.
Social media users gush over the video
Egwu Amaobi Jude remarked:
"I struggled to hold back my tears, but failed afterwards. Haven't been this emotional in a very long while. God still works miracles, the man was returning with a cheerful heart and the Lord God still had miracle in store for him. God is always faithful."
Chinyere Opara thought:
"Chai, they gave everyone money at the place of work except him, I really know how it feels. God saw his heart and blessed him. Indeed God is not man.
"Please permission to share."
Chetachi Nwosu said:
"O God.....our Lord is faithful. to think that even in his sad moment as he wasnt paid, he was still joyful, even to willingly give a hug... Wow!!!! "
Amaka Chukwuneme reacted:
"Imagine working for someone and he paid everyone you worked with except you. With the anger and frustration you still get the mind to give a total stranger a hug.
"Allowing things to take it's natural ways pays. And God works in a mysterious ways too."
