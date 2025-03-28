A young Ghanaian man has exhibited his talent and made a recycling and waste-collecting machine

Michael Konotey shared a video to show how his product works in water bodies and its importance in the country

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Michael Konotey is a young man who has built a recycling machine designed to detect and collect waste from water bodies.

The innovative 19-year-old is a student at the Accra Technical Training College (ATTC).

Michael Konotey has built a miniature machine that can detect and collect waste from water bodies. Photo credit: @michealkonotey/TikTok

In a TikTok video, Michael Konotey showed how his miniature recycling machine works when in water.

He put the machine in a river and when the sensor detects any foreign material in the water, it will pick it into storage where the waste will be kept until it is opened and removed.

According to Michael Konotey, it took him a month to build the recycling and waste-collecting machine. He indicated that the items he used for the product were wood, super glue, a microzone controller and a sensor.

The recycling and waste-collecting machine is not the only thing Michael Konotey has built. The young man has also made drones, a submarine to monitor water levels and miniature cars as part of his list of inventions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud young Ghanaian ‘inventor’

Several people who watched his videos on social media were in awe of Michael Konotey’s inventions. Many applauded him and hoped the government would come to his aid and ensure such a talent is developed for the betterment of the country.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Michael Konotey shared on TikTok. Read them below:

FaithDeclarationsTV said:

“This talent will never die in Jesus's name 🙏🙏🙏🙏😪😪😪😪🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧.”

Angelic Soldier ❤️🎤🎶 wrote:

“All this no concern me, my question is, we those that Angel Obinim secure visa give us, Trump go deport we too?🤔.”

Joyce Nelson said:

“The government should help him build his talent to help our country.”

User2633079126732 wrote:

“May God richly bless you, my Brother.”

User3728569619123 said:

“Well done. May God help you make your dream come through.”

Beauty wrote:

“Keep up bro, and develop Ghana for us one day 👏👏👏.”

Baba_good_life😇 said:

“Bro am an engineering student is there any way u can help me with my project.”

Iamlol wrote:

“Chale the Buzstopboys need this guy o.”

Endtime father said:

“Don't give up okay, boy.”

