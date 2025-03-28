Kennedy Agyapong's son Kenneth Takyi Agyapong is continuing his father's cold store legacy as he took to TikTok to sell frozen chicken

In a video, the young entrepreneur could be seen in a huge cold store with numerous boxes of frozen chicken that were on sale

In another video, the boxes were hauled into a transport vehicle and he also noted that he was interested in buying from local suppliers

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, son of businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong, is making moves in the cold store business.

In a video he shared on TikTok recently, he was inside a large cold store, selling frozen chicken stacked in numerous boxes.

Another video showed the boxes being loaded into a long vehicle for transportation. He also indicated an interest in purchasing from local suppliers.

In the comments section of the video, the humble son of the billionaire interacted with Ghanaians who were concerned about the high consumption of imported chicken, and he assured them that he was open to working with local suppliers.

Kenneth’s father, Kennedy Agyapong has been a major player in Ghana’s cold store industry for years. In 2022, he announced plans to build the largest cold store on the continent, with a capacity of 31,000 tonnes.

The facility, which is nearly complete, is expected to surpass the current largest in Angola, which holds 30,000 tonnes.

The Assin Central lawmaker and businessman divulged that the project sits on over two acres of land, slightly bigger than the football pitch at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium.

He emphasised that his goal was to contribute to job creation and economic growth in Ghana.

Beyond cold storage, Kennedy Agyapong has also invested heavily in other industries, including steel manufacturing, where he employs thousands of workers.

Kenneth Agyapong's cold store sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

"Please spend some of the money in our pottery farmers here so one day people come and export as you guys are importing. A huge amount of dollars can remain here too."

"Hard work, guy my bro, keep it on more, bless."

"Build slaughter house for us and we'll produce for you, especially around Dormaa where there are lots of farmers."

"I want to be a wholesale dealer. I am currently operating as a medium retail and want to expand my business. Any help."

"Pls, I have some capital, and it was my dream to do a Cold Store Busines,s but no idea now, and I’m from Obuasi."

