An Uber driver has made many proud as he returned items worth Ghc15,000 left at the back seat of his car to their rightful owner

The driver, Judah Yaovi, intimated that, for the sake of his conscience and in order to be happy in life, he always returns items left in his car

Some netizens say he only did that because he can be easily tracked, but others are very proud of his kind gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian Uber driver has won the heart of many, including that of a Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) staff.

In a recent publication by GBC sighted by YEN.com.gh on their verified Facebook page, it was reported that, the driver, Judah Yaovi, picked up a staff of GBC by the name Sarah Ofori and in the rush of time, she left some working tools valued at Ghc15,000 at the back seat of the car.

Upon realising what had happened, she called the driver back many times all to no avail.

Sarah was at the office the next day when she received a call from the Uber driver that he was returning the items.

Ghanaian Uber Driver Makes Waves Online as He Returns a Ghc15,000 valued item left in his Car by a GBC Staff Source: Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The kind gesture of Yaovi impressed the staff of GBC and some of them had nice things to say about him.

Speaking to Judah, he said: "As an uber driver, anytime I find an item in my vehicle, I quickly return it to the owner because keeping someone's item in my possession will not let my conscience rest. I cannot sleep and I won't be happy."

The post has racked up close to 300,000 views with 500 comments and over 10,000 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

From Gordonn Kwesi:

God bless this man for what he has done. And let me take this opportunity to also one Mr Lucas specialist in car seat covers at Dansoman , Abollooo bridge whom I left my Spark7 Tecno phone in his taxi for one week and call me for it. I ask Gods blessings on him and the whole family.

Nana Adwoa Konadu commented:

This is such a rare gesture... God bless you Mr. Truthful and for making all see that its possible to stay truthful in these hard time... The hallmark of a Christian indeed

Gemstone Worthington Libra said:

People of his kind is difficult to come by. I believe he so wise to the extent that he didn't even tell his friends about it. But decided to find means to get to the owner and return it to her. Jehovah never forsakes people of his kind.

From Goodwill Baah:

We have good people in Ghana ooo. I pray we all try our best to show kindness to each other

Debronx Fada said:

He can't escape from trace but he did well

Watch the video linked here

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a 55-year-old man, Billy Ray Harri, who used to ask for money by the roadside one day happened to come across a diamond ring worth Ghc24,000 but decided to return it to the rightful owner and was massively rewarded in the end.

According to a publication by Today.com, Billy, who was previously homeless, received some coins from a passer-by who happened to have an engagement ring on.

The ring according to the publication, accidentally dropped in the cup Billy was holding.

Realising what the lady had left in his cup, Billy's first intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself.

He got the ring appraised for a whooping Ghc24,000.

Source: Yen