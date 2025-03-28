Former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward Samuel Eto'o has celebrated the birthday of his mother in style

Eto'o led his mother to meet some of football's greats as he shared his love for the women who supported his dreams

The Cameroon legend was recently voted onto CAF's Exco after winning an appeal against the Confederation of African Football

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o celebrated his mother, Christine Eto'o, in style on her birthday.

The mother of the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star celebrated her birthday on March 27.

In a post on social media, Eto'o expressed gratitude to his mother as he shared his love for the woman who stood by his dreams.

He posted: "Happy birthday my love."

Eto'o ensured his mother met some of the game's greats, including Brazilian legend, widely considered one of the greatest of all-time, Ronaldo Nazario da Lima. She also met Roberto Carlos, a member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup winning team as well as FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, FECAFOOT, also thanked his mother for her support while confronted with difficulties as the head of his country's football.

"Mum, ‘thank you’ will never be enough to express my gratitude for your unwavering faith in me. Even when everyone else doubted, you never lost trust in me..." said Eto'o.

Eto'o enjoyed an illustrious football career and remains one of the best the continent has produced. He is the only player in history to win back-to-back treble with two different clubs.

The 44-year-old ventured into football administration following the end of his career.

Eto'o wins appeal against CAF

Meanwhile, the legendary football was earlier this year cleared of all charges against him by the Confederation of African Football.

Eto'o was accused of alleged breaches of the federation's ethical principles.

A statement after his appeal read:

“The legal representatives of Mr Samuel Eto'o, together with the Director of Legal Affairs of FECAFOOT, take due note, with satisfaction, of the decision rendered on February 19, 2025, by the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in case DC23137.

“Following a comprehensive legal review, the Appeals Committee held that the CAF Disciplinary Committee lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate matters of an ethical nature, which fall exclusively within the purview of an independent Ethics Committee.

“This decision unequivocally reaffirms the position steadfastly defended by Mr. Eto'o since the inception of this matter. It brings an end to proceedings initiated by a body lacking jurisdiction, which had not even afforded him the fundamental right to be heard during a preliminary investigation.

“Through its ruling, the Appeals Committee fully restores Mr. Eto'o's rights, thereby enabling him to continue discharging his duties as President of FECAFOOT with serenity and unwavering determination.”

