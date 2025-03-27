FIFA U20 World Cup winner Rabiu Mohammed has disclosed his reason for transitioning from football to farming

The former Ghana international enjoyed an illustrious football career in Europe before deciding to hand his boots in 2020

Mohammed was part of the senior national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in South America, Brazil

Former Ghana international Rabiu Mohammed has opened up on his smooth transition from football to farming following a stellar career.

The 35-year-old's career ended five years ago after a serious injury.

Despite representing Ghana at various competitions including the FIFA U20 World Cup and the senior men's tournament, Mohammed struggled with various injuries, forcing him to quit after 12 years of professional football.

While he has been off the scene for some time, photos and videos of the ex-footballer went viral after he was spotted on the farm.

The former Paris FC star shared his journey from football to farming during an interview with TV3. He disclosed that farming has been a family business and felt it was important he continued his grandfather's legacy.

“My grandmother and father were cocoa farmers. As a child, I would join my father on the farm every Saturday before I could go and play football. I developed a love for farming, not for the financial gain, but for the joy and peace it brings,” he said.

“I hear people saying I must be broke or mismanaged my football earnings. But my brothers can testify to the investment I’ve made in farming. I’ve never lacked or suffered. The elders in the community motivate me to keep going, and I’m content with my decision,” he concluded.

Mohammed played for several clubs in Europe including Rubin Kazan and Evian in Russia and France respectively.

Mohammed's journey from Liberty to Tambov

Rabiu Mohammed started his football career in Ghana with Liberty Professionals, where he was spotted by former U20 coach Sellas Tetteh, who invited him to the national team.

During that period, the lanky midfielder earned a move abroad where he joined Italian clubs Udinese and Sampdoria on loan.

After successive loan spells, he moved to Spain to spend time at Gimnastic and Xerez but it was after the U20 FIFA World Cup that he earned a permanent move to French club Evian.

After two years, Kuban Krasnador came calling and it was in Russia that he established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country, joining the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2014.

He later played for Sovetov, Paris FC and Tambov before retiring in 2025.

