Dutch-born forward with Ghanaian roots, Memphis Depay proudly flaunted his African heritage after his recent success in Brazil

The 31-year-old played a key role for Corinthians, helping them clinch a first title since 2019

He will now turn his attention to helping Corinthians clinch the Brazilian league championship

Memphis Depay showcased his Ghanaian heritage in grand style after playing a pivotal role in Corinthians' 2025 São Paulo Championship victory over fierce rivals Palmeiras.

The Dutch-born forward, who traces his roots to West Africa, celebrated the milestone with a symbolic display that resonated deeply with his cultural background.

Memphis Depay flaunted a popular Adinkra symbol after winning the São Paulo Championship in Brazil. Photo credit: @Corinthians and @GhanaPeople.

Depay helps Corinthians end six-year title drought

Corinthians secured their first São Paulo State Championship in six years following a hard-fought battle against Palmeiras.

Though Depay did not find the back of the net, his influence throughout the tournament proved crucial.

The decisive second leg, held early Friday morning, ended in a goalless stalemate, but Corinthians clinched the trophy thanks to Yuri Alberto’s first-leg strike at Allianz Parque.

The high-stakes encounter delivered the usual drama, filled with intense clashes that are characteristic of a classic Brazilian final.

Late drama and chaotic scenes

According to CNN Brasil, as the match neared its conclusion, tensions boiled over.

Corinthians, already reduced to 10 men, were holding firm when Memphis surged forward along the baseline, sparking a chaotic altercation.

In the heat of the moment, Corinthians’ Martinez slapped Marcelo Lomba, who retaliated with a kick.

The twist? Martinez had already been substituted, and Lomba was on the bench. The incident further delayed the game, contributing to an 18-minute injury time as tempers flared on both sides.

After nearly 120 minutes of football, the Big Joker emerged victorious, handing Depay his first silverware in Brazilian football.

Depay flaunts Ghanaian roots

In the midst of celebrations, the 31-year-old made a bold cultural statement.

Wrapped around his arm was a white band, adorned with a gold-themed 'Gye Nyame' Adinkra symbol—a powerful emblem in Ghanaian tradition.

Beaming with joy, he lifted the trophy, proudly embracing his ancestral heritage.

Depay has never shied away from his deep ties to Ghana, frequently visiting the country during his off-seasons.

Beyond his footballing endeavours, he has been actively involved in philanthropic and charity initiatives, impacting lives across various communities in the West African nation.

The meaning behind ‘Gye Nyame’

According to the National Park Service, Gye Nyame, which translates to "Except for God", signifies God's omnipotence and ultimate authority over all beings.

“Gye Nyame” is one of the most revered Adinkra symbols in Ghanaian culture. Photo credit: @JewelryShopGH and @GhanaPeople.

The symbol reflects a spiritual belief in divine supremacy, reinforcing faith and reverence.

What's next for Memphis Depay?

With the São Paulo Championship secured, Depay now sets his sights on Serie A, as Corinthians gear up for a demanding league campaign.

The Dutch international will be eager to translate this early success into sustained dominance in Brazilian football.

Why did Memphis Depay remove his Ghanaian name?

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh shed light on why Memphis Depay dropped his Ghanaian surname.

In a 2021 interview, the ex-Man United forward disclosed that his father abandoned him during childhood, leaving his mother to raise him alone.

This fractured relationship played a key role in his decision to distance himself from his Ghanaian identity on a personal level.

