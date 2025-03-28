Edem, in a video, opened up about his relationship with his colleague Sarkodie and how they met in 2006

The VRMG music record label boss recounted how Sarkodie performed at his mother-in-law's birthday party for free despite battling severe malaria

Edem also shared how he left behind his daughter, who had been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem, has opened up about his relationship with his colleague, Sarkodie.

Edem recounts how Sarkodie performed at his mother-in-law's party despite battling severe health issues. Photo source: @iamedemgh and @sarkodie

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with media personality and influencer Felicia Osei on Onua FM, the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) record label boss recounted how he met Sarkodie during his frequent visits to legendary music producer Hammer of The Last Two's recording studio around 2006.

Edem noted that he and the Sarkcess Music label boss recorded multiple collaborations in the studio after they met for the first time and got signed by Hammer of The Last Two to a contract on the same day.

The rapper recounted how Hammer of The Last Two played an instrumental role in helping Sarkodie coin the name of his first music album, Makye.

Edem and his beautiful wife Stacey Osekere at the traditional wedding ceremony in 2014. Photo source: @iamedemgh

Source: Original

He noted that he and his colleague developed a close relationship and would mount the stage together at music events. The Nyedzilo hitmaker said that he and Sarkodie had mutual respect for talent despite not regularly being together.

Edem also recounted how he and rapper Sarkodie made big sacrifices for each other some years ago. He stated that his colleague performed at his mother-in-law's birthday party for free despite battling severe malaria, which had taken a toll on him.

He said:

"There were some key timelines we made some sacrifices. I will cite an example. My mother-in-law was organising her birthday party, and Sarkodie was sick. He had malaria. He promised me that he would come and perform for free, so Angel Town (Sarkodie's manager) and others brought him. He was in the car. He had a temperature. He got down, performed and jumped in the car and left."

The VRMG label boss also shared that he once left behind his daughter, who had been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert after missing a previous year's edition.

Below is the video of Edem speaking about his friendship with Sarkodie:

Reactions to Edem's remarks about Sarkodie

Edem breaks silence on Sarkodie snub claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edem broke his silence on claims that Sarkodie snubbed him at Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday event.

The rapper noted that the viral video of the incident told a different story than the event that unfolded between him and his colleague.

Edem claimed that an unknown individual pushed him into Sarkodie's direction as the latter made his way on stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh