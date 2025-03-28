A young Ghanaian lady is fighting a deadly disease and urgently needs financial support for treatment

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim, a midwife is now battling for her own life after developing brain cancer

She is therefore appealing to the general public to come to her aid and support her raise the funds she needs for her treatment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian midwife has been diagnosed with brain cancer and urgently needs support to survive.

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim, a thirty-year-old lady, in 2023 was diagnosed with Invasive carcinoma of the right (b)reast with metastasis to the brain.

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim seeks support for treatment. Image source: Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

Life after brain cancer

Mariama's life has come to a standstill after developing the condition. The young lady who previously helped bring lives into the world no longer engages in her passion due to ill health.

How it started

What began as a routine medical check-up quickly turned into a nightmare when doctors confirmed that she had an invasive (b)reast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease that has since spread to her brain.

Over the past few years, her condition has deteriorated, causing persistent headaches, seizures, vision impairment, memory loss, and weakness in parts of her body, she said in an interview.

Mariama no longer goes to work. She has missed her job but cannot do anything about this due to her condition.

What are doctors saying?

Medical specialists have emphasised that immediate intervention is crucial. The recommended treatment includes brain surgery, chemotherapy, and post-operative care, all of which come at an overwhelming financial cost. Mariama urgently needs GH¢400,000 for her treatment.

She hopes benevolent individuals and organisations will come to her aid with the necessary support she's seeking for treatment so that she can continue living her life and saving lives.

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim urgently needs support. Image source: Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

What does Mariama's condition mean?

Invasive carcinoma of the right (b)reast with brain metastasis refers to an advanced stage of (b)reast cancer that started in the right (b)reast and has spread to the brain.

This condition is classified as Stage IV (metastatic) (b)reast cancer, meaning the cancer cells have travelled beyond the (b)reast and nearby lymph nodes to distant organs.

Symptoms include severe headaches, seizures, memory loss or confusion, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, vision problems, loss of balance, etc.

How to support Mariama

Individuals and organisations who want to support the young lady can reach out to her via Mobile Money 0240333090, with the reference Mariama Yayarame Ibrahim. Also, donations can be sent to GBC Bank Account Number 5031010022090, reference Yayrame Mariama Ibrahim.

Ghanaian nurse suffers from kidney disease

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse had been suffering from kidney disease and urgently needed financial support to save her life.

Bertha Kudeka developed the condition three years ago after she delivered a baby and has been on dialysis since.

Bertha's husband, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, gave more insight into Bertha's condition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh