Ghanaian artiste, King Promise, has started this week on a great note

His song 'Ring My Line' featuring Headie one has debuted on the Official Afrobeats chart in the UK

An excited Promise thanks his team and fans for helping him on his journey

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise, is marking a career milestone as his song has debuted on the Official UK Afrobeats chart.

The MOG Beatz-produced 'Ring My Line', featuring Headie One, made its first appearance on the chart at number 7. In a post on Instagram, Promise celebrated his new achievement.

King Promise; Singer's song 'Ring My Line' debuts on UK's Official Afrobeats Chart. Photo source: @iamkingpromise

Source: Original

The chart spotlights the top 20 Afrobeats songs during a week under review in the United Kingdom. The ranking is based on sales and streaming data from about 9, 000 outlets.

"My debut on the Official UK Charts @officialcharts ! No. 7 Afrobeats Chart! Love to my bro @headieone for jumping on this record with me! Love to my team ! Love to the best fans. Let’s get it to No. 1 ! to the #RingMyLine #5Star," posted Promise on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Check his post below.

Other names on the chart include Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Skepta and KiDi. Click here for the full list.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported about Chelsea and Morocco superstar, Hakim Ziyech, who took time off his busy schedule to chill with Ghanaian afrobeat artiste King Promise in London.

Ziyech, who is currently on pre-season with Chelsea, is a big fan of King Promise and showed it while listening to his hit song Commando.

In a video posted by King Promise on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ziyech and the CCTV hitmaker were jamming to some of his songs.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise, had the best birthday ever after watching his favourite club, Chelsea silence Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, turned 26 on August 16, 2021, but crowned his birthday celebrations with a visit to the Emirates to watch Chelsea.

In a photo posted on Twitter by the Afrobeats artiste, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the CCTV hitmaker thanked companion Mr Eazi for getting him a box ticket for the match on Sunday.

Source: Yen.com.gh